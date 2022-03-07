Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Luke Beatty, Franklin Regional

Monday, March 7, 2022 | 11:49 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Luke Beatty fires a shot past West Allegheny’s Tyler Kiss on Dec. 1, 2020 at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

After losing in a playoff game, especially the championship game, most teams take time to reflect and decompress before starting to think about the future.

This was not the case for Franklin Regional’s hockey team after their loss in the Penguins Cup Final last year.

“On that bus ride home, we made some vows on some things that we wanted to do next season,” said senior Luke Beatty. “We weren’t going to make the same mistakes again.”

It seems likely they are holding true on some of those vows, as the team finished 16-2-1 and clinched the top spot in the PIHL’s Class 2A East Division.

Beatty, one of the league’s top scoring defensemen with 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists), is also a power play threat, finishing with six points on the man advantage (second on the team).

One thing that makes Franklin Regional so good is team chemistry, as the group of seniors have played together for as long as they can remember.

That group being so close has boosted team chemistry.

“It’s great, and it’s fun,” Beatty said about playing with those seniors. “There’s not too much fighting or anything. It’s all love.”

Beatty plans on going to either Pitt or Duquesne to continue hockey and study business.

On the cusp of the playoffs, Beatty took time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with hockey?

When I was little, my parents took me out to a free skate. My older cousin played hockey, so I went and tried it with him, and he started teaching me how to play. I started to love it, and my parents kept taking me. I got into the Little Badgers Learn to Play Hockey, and it all started from there.

How’s the team’s confidence going into the playoffs?

We’re riding high right now. We can’t take anybody lightly. Our first-round matchup, some people think it’s going to be a blowout or something. But, you can’t take anybody lightly because anybody could take down us, just like we did last year with Hempfield. We’re going to play everybody as if they’re just as good as us, and we’re not playing down to anybody’s level.

How has the season gone for you personally, and what can you say about your power-play role?

It’s been a lot of fun playing with these guys that I’ve been playing with since middle school, elementary school. (Coach John Winebrenner) drew up a nice power play at the beginning, and we’ve been working on it. Me, Chase (Williams), and Ben (Yurko) up top, with (Zach) Abdallah down low and (Luke) Lavrich in the middle. I pretty much just shoot the puck and hope my guys tip it and rebound. Give it to Chase (Williams), he’s an awesome goal scorer and playmaker. It just works as a group, and it works out real well.

What’s your biggest strength?

I don’t know. My favorite thing to do is take slap shots, mostly because my coaches don’t like it, but also, that’s what scores you goals.

Do you have an area you want to improve?

I think I need to play a little more defensive, not get caught up in the play too much, to make sure I can help back with our goalies. I just need to support more down low instead of the offensive zone as much.

What has been the best memory of your high school hockey career so far?

I think everything leading up to the Pens Cup was probably the most fun I’ve ever had. We rented a bus. We met up at the school and got pictures. It was very memorable, although it didn’t end how we wanted to. It started out as a fun day, making it there and everything through it.

What is one thing that people don’t know about you?

I sometimes sleep with a hat on — a beanie. It’s just a weird thing I do sometimes.

