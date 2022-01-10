Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Mt. Pleasant’s Ashlyn Hornick

Monday, January 10, 2022

Submitted | Mike Barrick Mt. Pleasant swimmer Ashlyn Hornick was a WPIAL champ in the 200 freestyle relay last season.

Ashlyn Hornick Mt. Pleasant swimming

Mt. Pleasant’s girls swimming team is regarded as one of the best around, and last season the Vikings made program history.

With their gold in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the swimming team captured the program’s first WPIAL relay title.

One of the members of that relay team, Ashlyn Hornick, reflected on the special moment despite there being no spectators in attendance because of covid regulations.

“It was definitely a moment I’ll never forget,” Hornick said. “We all worked really hard, and I’m really proud of all of us.”

The accomplishment wasn’t widely heralded, though, because swimming is a lower-profile sport.

Hornick, one of four seniors on the girls team and a team captain, thinks that swimming is one of the harder sports to compete in and that it deserves more attention.

“We put so much work into it, and it’s often overlooked by the more exciting sports like football and (sports) like that,” Hornick said. “It’s definitely not easy.”

Hornick specializes in the 50 freestyle.

She recently signed with Cal (Pa.) to swim, and she is undecided on a major, but it will either be marketing or digital media.

In the midst of her senior season, Hornick took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A.

How did you get started swimming?

I started when I was in fourth grade. I used to be a cheerleader and my dad thought I wasn’t getting enough exercise, so he put (my brother and I) in swimming. I just kept with it and never quit.

What are expectations like heading into the season?

I think the record board is going to be completely different than it is right now. I think we’re going to look really good at WPIALs and states with all the people we have and all the talent we have. I think the girls can be WPIAL champions this year and get on that medal stand at states.

Being one of few seniors, how is it being a mentor to younger teammates?

It’s definitely different because I’ve always looked up to older kids. I’m really trying to make the season as special for the younger kids as it was for me when I was a freshman. I really enjoy being captain. It’s kind of out of my comfort zone because I’m more on the quiet side, but it’s really fun.

What do your coaches bring to the team?

I really love our coaches. With the size of our team, I think it’s incredible how our coaches can look out for every single swimmer and they really make our team feel like a family.

Why did you choose California University?

I’ve wanted to swim in college for a good while now. I definitely wanted to go (Division II) because I just wasn’t ready to give up swimming, yet. I think I can take it to the next level.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

At a swim meet sophomore year, I ruptured my right ear drum. It wasn’t a sudden thing, I woke up the next day and I couldn’t hear very well.

Tags: Mt. Pleasant