Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford's Garrett Moorhead

By:

Monday, January 24, 2022 | 11:41 AM

Submitted Penn-Trafford’s Garrett Moorhead

Garrett Moorhead

Penn-Trafford

Winning a WPIAL championship is a goal for many high school football players.

Penn-Trafford not only won the WPIAL Class 5A championship, but the Warriors also won a PIAA championship, beating the top-ranked team in the state, Imhotep Charter.

Senior guard Garrett Moorhead described the feeling.

“It was unbelievable. It’s something that I will never forget,” Moorhead said. “To be able to do it with my best friends, my teammates, coaches, and with the whole community surrounding us, it was great.”

Playmakers such as Cade Yacamelli and Carter Green who lined up behind the offensive line made it so much easier, Moorhead said.

“To be able to block for them is second to none,” Moorhead said. “You’re making a key block on a play and you see them spring ahead and see them score and be successful because of the things that you’re doing, it’s a great feeling to have.”

Oftentimes, Moorhead was the lineman whose job it was to lift the touchdown scorer up in celebration.

“We talked about it a little bit,” Moorehead said. “It was definitely something that we looked forward to doing in the end zone after a big touchdown.”

Moorhead has committed to Case Western Reserve, where he plans to continue his football career while majoring in materials science and engineering.

With his senior season finished, Moorhead took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started playing football?

I started playing football freshman year. It was something that I’d always wanted to do but never did. All my friends were playing, and I decided to go out and give it a try.

How would you say the season went from a personal perspective?

I think I had a great season. Without the success of everyone else, I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did and perform at the level I did. I give credit to my coaches and everyone else surrounding me for me to be able to succeed and play well.

What is your biggest strength?

I would say my biggest strength is probably being able to outsmart the person across from me. You know, always knowing what technique, what steps I need to take. Just being able to outleverage them in any way possible, because you’re not always stronger or faster than the person across from you.

Is there an area where you could improve?

This upcoming offseason, I want to look to work on my foot speed and my footwork. I could always get faster and get quicker off the ball.

How important is the offensive line in making an offense succeed?

All 11 players are equally important. A lot of the success we have running the ball had to do a lot with the talent we had on the whole offensive line. We had great (tailbacks) that could block, great tight ends that could block and outstanding wide receivers that could block on the perimeter. Then the guys carrying the football were spectacular.

Why did you choose Case Western?

I chose Case because of the academic and football balance they have. I wanted to look for a top engineering school that also brought a great football program with it, and I felt that Case brought that to the table for me.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

During the summer, I love to play golf. I love to spend time with my dad and my brother, going out there and just relaxing.

