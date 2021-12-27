Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Southmoreland’s Delaynie Morvosh

Monday, December 27, 2021 | 11:45 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Delaynie Morvosh has helped the team to a strong start.

Delaynie Morvosh

Southmoreland basketball

The last three years have been very good for the Southmoreland girls basketball program, with deep playoff runs happening every season, including a trip to the WPIAL finals in 2020.

That success has carried over early in the 2021-22 season, as the Scotties are off to a 3-0 start.

The expectations have not changed this year, according to senior guard/forward Delaynie Morvosh.

“My hope is that we make it to the WPIAL finals again, and hopefully win,” Morvosh said. “I feel that we will win our section.”

The Scotties have all five starters from last year returning, including standouts Gracie Spadaro and Olivia Cernuto. Morvosh had high praise for both teammates.

“It’s a privilege to play with them,” Morvosh said. “We all make each other better, and together I feel like we can go really far.”

Southmoreland will be going for its third straight section title year in coach Amber Cernuto’s second year at the helm.

Before the season gets in full swing, Delaynie Morvosh took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A.

How did you get started with basketball?

When I was younger, I used to be a dancer, and I grew very tall (6-foot), so everyone was like, “You should play basketball.” So then I went out and tried it in third grade, and I’ve loved it ever since.

How is the chemistry of the team going to help?

We grew up playing together, so it’s really easy to tell when one’s going to the right and left. I feel like it’s a big part of our game, and if we didn’t have that chemistry, then we wouldn’t be the team that we are.

What is your biggest strength and an area where you could improve?

My biggest strength is probably my defense or my passes. An area where I could improve would be my dribbling, 100%.

How important is defense to your team?

We’ve always heard the saying that “defense wins championships,” and I agree with that because if you could hold your (opponent) to so many points, then you have a chance of winning big. If you can’t stop the player that you’re guarding, then you’re not going to win. It doesn’t matter how many points you put up on the board.

Do you play any other sports?

I used to play volleyball.

Why did you choose basketball?

I started playing volleyball in eighth grade, so I’ve played basketball a lot longer. I improved way more on that, and I feel that I’m more experienced with it, so I could take that further.

Do you have any plans for the future?

I don’t. I’m in cosmetology school right now, and I’m going to further that.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I’m a very headstrong person, and I like to help people, but I also like to give people motivation and be there for them. I am a very strong team player and not a personal player.

