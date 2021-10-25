Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Yough’s Marin Sleith

By:

Monday, October 25, 2021 | 9:53 AM

Submitted Yough’s Marin Sleith

Marin Sleith

Yough girls soccer

Many coaches and soccer fans probably would agree that goalkeeper is the most important position on the field.

The Yough girls soccer team surely is glad that senior goalie Marin Sleith is on their side.

Sleith, along with four other Cougars, were all-section players this season.

Yough is playoff bound and will host Deer Lakes in the first round Tuesday.

“I think we can get anywhere if we put our minds to it,” said Sleith, who is planning to play soccer at Edinboro next year.

Yough carries a 12-3-1 record into the postseason, right behind Southmoreland and Mt. Pleasant in Section 3-2A.

Before the playoffs got started, Marin Sleith took time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A.

How did you get started playing soccer?

I think I was like 4 or 5. I kind of started off late compared to my friends. I was just playing in-house, and I was also doing dance and softball. My mom made me choose between one and I chose soccer.

How do you think your season has gone?

I think it’s gone really well. I think we’ve really worked together as a team this year. I think even our freshmen came forward since we lost three seniors (after last year). I think we’re doing really well, and I hope it continues.

What can you say about your first-round playoff opponent, Deer Lakes?

I think they’re actually pretty good. I think it’s going to be another tough game. I heard they were missing some players when we played them (in a 4-2 win Sept. 18). I also know that some of our girls when we played them, we weren’t feeling up to our game. So, I think it might be a tough one.

What is your biggest strength and your biggest weakness?

I would say my biggest strength is my aggressiveness and my communication. I talk all the time, even when I probably shouldn’t. I could improve on high shots, but that’s about it.

Do you play any other sports?

I do play high school softball, but it’s like off and on. I do it to help out the team whenever they don’t have enough girls.

What kind of an honor is it to be named to the all-section team?

I think it’s quite an honor. I appreciate that the other coaches think I’m worthy of that, and I heard that there’s only one other (goalkeeper) that made it from our section, and that makes me very happy.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

A lot of people pronounce my name Mare-in, but my name’s actually pronounced Marr-in. Everybody gets my name wrong. It’s hard to pronounce, I understand, but yeah.

Tags: Yough