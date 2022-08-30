Westmoreland soccer notebook: Norwin set to host Moe Rosensteel Kickoff Classic

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 3:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto battles Avonworth’s Eden Schleis for a header during their WPIAL Class 2A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at West Allegheny High School.

Norwin will host the inaugural Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic on Saturday at Knights Stadium.

The classic, named for the late Katelyn “Moe” Rosensteel, a standout player at Ringgold whose father, Ed, used to coach at Greensburg Central Catholic, will feature three girls games: Ringgold vs. Hickory (noon), Thomas Jefferson vs. Franklin Regional (1:30 p.m.) and Norwin vs. Latrobe (3 p.m.).

All of the teams have a connection to Rosensteel in some way.

Franklin Regional coach Scott Arnold and Latrobe’s Jamie Morrison coached Moe in youth soccer.

Money raised from the event will go toward the Rosensteel Scholarship, given annually to a standout senior player.

There will be a DJ and music, food, players of the match and more.

Six for Cernuto

Olivia Cernuto is off to a fast start for Southmoreland. The senior forward, who has been pumping in goals for three-plus seasons, scored six times in the Scotties’ 7-1 win over Connellsville in the season opener.

She now has 88 career scores.

Cernuto recently committed to play basketball at Gannon.

Brockett scores

It didn’t take long for Burrell transfer Leach Brockett to find the net for Franklin Regional. The senior midfielder scored in the Panthers’ 4-0, season-opening win over Kiski Area.

Rankings

A glance at the Trib HSSN preseason rankings shows four area teams in the top-5 of their respective classifications.

Latrobe is No. 4 in what looks like an ultra-competitive Class 3A after dropping down from 4A.

Class 2A has a strong local presence with Southmoreland at No. 2 and Mt. Pleasant at No. 3. Yough might be No. 6 if the rankings had that many teams; the Cougars might even be a No. 5-B.

And Greensburg Central Catholic, the WPIAL and PIAA runner-up last season, is No. 1 in Class A.

