Westmoreland soccer playoff preview capsule for games of Oct. 31, 2022

Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 4:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sara Felder works upfield against Springdale’s Mikayla Dileo on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Springdale.

WPIAL soccer playoffs preview

Girls

Class A

Semifinals

5-Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4) vs. 1-Freedom (15-4)

6 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium, McCandless

Winner plays: Winner of 6-Waynesburg (16-3)/2-Springdale (15-3) Friday in WPIAL championship at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh (time TBD)

Coaches: Kara Batey, GCC; Colin Williams, Freedom

Players to watch: Riley Kerr, MF, Greensburg Central Catholic; Shaye Bailey, MF, Freedom

Corner kicks: Greensburg Central Catholic advanced to the semifinals for the 13th straight season with a 6-1 victory over No. 4 Chartiers-Houston in the quarterfinals. Riley Kerr had four goals in the victory, the team’s seventh of five or more goals this season. Kerr leads the team with 32 goals. Sara Felder, a Youngstown State commit, has 22 scores and over 100 for her career. Also watch defender Jillian Botti and keeper Leah Jones. … GCC and Freedom have met four times in the postseason in the past three years, including last year’s WPIAL semis and PIAA quarters. GCC won both by scores of 4-3 and 1-0. … Freedom moved into the semis with a 5-2 victory over Seton LaSalle. Bailey had a hat trick, while Julz Mohrbacher and Finley Paxton had a goal apiece. Bailey is a four-sport athlete (basketball, track and softball). Mohrbacher has over 100 career goals.

