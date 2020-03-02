Westmoreland swimmers, divers set for PIAA championships

Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 7:26 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Francesca Nemetz competes in the girls’ butterfly against Franklin Regional on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Franklin Regional Middle School.

After two days of championship swims and other top performances at Pitt’s Trees Pool, WPIAL individuals and relays are preparing for the PIAA Class AAA and AA meets March 11-14 at Bucknell.

The PIAA released the preliminary psych sheets for swimming and diving Sunday morning. They contain the automatic and at-large qualifiers from each of the 12 district championship meets.

The WPIAL diving champions and state qualifiers were decided Feb. 21 and 22 at South Park and North Allegheny.

Only the WPIAL swimming champions earned automatic berths to states. After all of the district meets concluded Saturday, the PIAA gathered all of the times recorded and assembled the qualifying lists.

Here is a look at PIAA qualifiers from Westmoreland County:

Boys Class AAA

• Norwin senior Ethan Tulenko (200 free, 50 free)

• Penn-Trafford junior Austin Prokopec (200 free) and junior Ben Yant (100 free)

• Franklin Regional senior Andrew Harris (200 free, 100 free), sophomore Owen Holm (100 free) and sophomore Carson Yohe (diving)

• Hempfield junior Brian Wilson (50 free) and junior Will Falcon (50 free, 100 backstroke)

• Hempfield’s 200 medley relay and 200 free relay

• Franklin Regional’s 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay

• Penn-Trafford’s 200 free relay

Boys Class AA

• Belle Vernon junior Ian Shahan (100 butterfly, 100 free) and junior Sam West (200 free)

• Southmoreland freshman Henry Miller (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)

• Derry senior Jake Buhite (100 breaststroke)

• Ligonier Valley sophomore Nick Roddy (diving)

• Belle Vernon’s 200 free relay and 400 free relay

• Mt. Pleasant’s 200 free relay and 400 free relay

Girls Class AAA

• Penn-Trafford senior Corina Paszek (200 IM)

• Franklin Regional junior Madalyn Myers (500 free)

• Hempfield senior Francesca Nemetz (500 free)

Girls Class AA

• Mt. Pleasant senior Heather Gardner (50 free, 100 breaststroke) and freshman SaraJo Gardner (50 free, 100 backstroke)

• Belle Vernon sophomore Delaney Patterson (200 IM, 100 breaststroke)

• Derry junior Ali Cowan (diving)

• Ligonier Valley senior Brooke Roadman (diving)

• Mt. Pleasant’s 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay

