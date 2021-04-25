Westmoreland track notes: WCCA championships set for return

Sunday, April 25, 2021 | 6:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Rayna Todero, shown in the 2019 PIAA finals, triple-jumped 38-1 at the Butler Invitational on Saturday.

The Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association track and field championship will resume after a year absence because of the coronavirus.

The meet will be Thursday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.

Because of the pandemic, the girls portion will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the running finals at noon, and the boys at 3:30 p.m. with the running finals at 5:30 p.m.

The teams scheduled to compete include Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Yough.

If inclement weather occurs, the meet will be Saturday.

Shining at Butler

Host Butler had some athletes turn in super efforts at the 56th Annual Butler Boys Invitational.

Junior Guinness Brown won the 100- , 200- and 400-meter dashes, junior C.J Singleton won the 3,200 and the 1,600 relay took first.

North Allegheny junior Dwayne Taylor won the long and triple jumps, and Norwin junior Aaron Schmook continued to increase his throws in the javelin. He reached 175 feet, 8 inches.

There were no double winners in the girls competition.

Franklin Regional senior Rayna Todero continues to shine in the triple jump, leaping 38-1, and Norwin junior Bernadette Zukina edged Indiana sophomore Abbie Huey to win the 400.

Moon junior Mia Cochran continues to dominate the 3,200. She won by more than 35 seconds with a time of 10:28.03.

Across the state

Singleton’s winning time of 9:09.42 on Friday ranks him No. 1 in the state. Seneca Valley junior Aiden Kutchma is ranked No. 1 in the triple jump, and Hempfield senior Dan Norris still has the best throw in the discus of 190-2.

Cochran’s winning time in the 3,200 vaulted her into the top spot, and Hempfield senior Bella Gera’s throw of 161-1 in the discus is No. 1.

Washington-Greene stars

Burgettstown’s Miranda Schramm had the best day at the Washington-Greene County track meet.

She won the javelin, shot put and discus.

There were numerous double winners. Peters Township’s Alaina Koutsogiani won the 100 and 200, Fort Cherry’s Mara Whalen won the 400 and 800, Canon-McMillan’s Justin Egizio took the 100 and 200, Canon-McMillan’s Christopher Davis grabbed the 110 and 300 hurdles and Waynesburg’s Dawson Fowler used his arm and legs to win the triple jump and javelin.

This week

A key Class AAA section match Monday has Hempfield at Norwin. Both are loaded with talent. … The Big South Invitational will be Tuesday at West Mifflin. … The Mars Invitational will be Friday. … The South Fayette and Fayette County Coaches Association meets are Saturday. The FCCA is at Connellsville.

Tags: Belle Vernon, Burrell, Butler, Derry Area, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Kiski School, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Valley, Yough