Westmoreland WPIAL baseball playoff capsule for May 24, 2021

By:

Sunday, May 23, 2021 | 4:07 PM

Bill Beckner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic baseball players (top, from left), Zach David, Alex Miller, (front) Ryan Appleby and Max Kallock.

Class A

Quarterfinals

2-Greensburg Central Catholic (13-4) vs. 7-Riverview (9-6)

2:30 p.m. at Haymaker Park

Coaches: Tom Appleby, Greensburg Central Catholic; William Gras, Riverview

Winner plays: Winner of 3-Rochester (10-4)/6-Jefferson-Morgan (12-5), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Plum.

Players to watch: Zach David, Jr. P, Greensburg Central Catholic; Ryan Aber, Sr. INF, Riverview

Extra bases: Greensburg Central Catholic lost four of its final five games heading into the playoffs. The Centurions earned an 11-7 win over Apollo-Ridge in their regular season finale. They also won 12 of their first 13 games and scored double-digit runs in 10 of those. The Centurions are looking for their first WPIAL title since 2015. … The Raiders made the playoffs for the first time since 2015, and their first-round victory over Avella was their first playoff win since 2014. Taylor Zellefrow hit a monster home run over the left-field fence at Plum during Riverview’s win against Avella, and Vince Shook put together a solid performance on the mound in their 7-2 victory.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Hempfield, Norwin, Peters Township, Riverview