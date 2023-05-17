Westmoreland WPIAL baseball playoff capsule: Game for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 4:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Jacob Bucci drives in a run against Hampton on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Hampton.

WPIAL baseball playoffs

Class 4A

First round

5-Latrobe (14-6) vs. 12-Kiski Area (9-9)

4 p.m. Wednesday at Norwin

Winner plays: Winner of 4-Chartiers Valley (13-6)/13-Central Valley (6-11) Thursday (time, site TBD) in quarterfinals

Players to watch: Anthony Massari, Latrobe; Dom DiNinno, Kiski Area

Extra bases: This all-Westmoreland County matchup in the Class 4A bracket pits familiar foes in Latrobe and Kiski Area. The Wildcats were Section 2 champions. They defeated North Catholic and Franklin Regional, two teams that beat the Cavaliers. … Kiski Area has dropped four consecutive games. The Cavaliers are led by senior Dom DiNinno with a .418 average. Senior Blake Fritz is hitting .395 and junior Nathan Witt had 19 RBIs. Junior Jacob Smith is 4-3 with 51 strikeouts, and senior Lebryn Smith is 4-1 with a 2.23 earned run average. … Junior Anthony Massari is leading the Wildcats with a .414 batting average. He has seven doubles and 16 RBIs. Senior Logan Bradish is hitting .306 with six doubles and 18 RBIs. Bradish is 6-0 on the hill with a 1.56 ERA, and Riley Smith is 4-1 with an ERA of 1.98.

