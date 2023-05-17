Westmoreland WPIAL baseball playoff capsule: Game for Wednesday, May 17, 2023
By:
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 4:36 PM
WPIAL baseball playoffs
Class 4A
First round
5-Latrobe (14-6) vs. 12-Kiski Area (9-9)
4 p.m. Wednesday at Norwin
Winner plays: Winner of 4-Chartiers Valley (13-6)/13-Central Valley (6-11) Thursday (time, site TBD) in quarterfinals
Players to watch: Anthony Massari, Latrobe; Dom DiNinno, Kiski Area
Extra bases: This all-Westmoreland County matchup in the Class 4A bracket pits familiar foes in Latrobe and Kiski Area. The Wildcats were Section 2 champions. They defeated North Catholic and Franklin Regional, two teams that beat the Cavaliers. … Kiski Area has dropped four consecutive games. The Cavaliers are led by senior Dom DiNinno with a .418 average. Senior Blake Fritz is hitting .395 and junior Nathan Witt had 19 RBIs. Junior Jacob Smith is 4-3 with 51 strikeouts, and senior Lebryn Smith is 4-1 with a 2.23 earned run average. … Junior Anthony Massari is leading the Wildcats with a .414 batting average. He has seven doubles and 16 RBIs. Senior Logan Bradish is hitting .306 with six doubles and 18 RBIs. Bradish is 6-0 on the hill with a 1.56 ERA, and Riley Smith is 4-1 with an ERA of 1.98.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Kiski Area, Latrobe
More Baseball• Derry’s bats come alive in Class 3A win over Mt. Pleasant
• Valley wins playoff section showdown vs. Burrell baseball
• A-K Valley WPIAL baseball playoff capsules: Games for Wednesday, May 17, 2023
• Westmoreland WPIAL baseball playoff capsule: Game for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
• A-K Valley WPIAL baseball playoff capsule: Games for Tuesday, May 16, 2023