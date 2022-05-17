Westmoreland WPIAL baseball playoff capsule: Game of Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | 7:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard coaches third base against Upper St. Clair on April 5, 2022, at Hempfield Area High School.

Class 6A

First round

9-Hempfield (8-12) vs. 8-Seneca Valley (13-7)

5 p.m. Wednesday at Plum

Winner plays: 1-Mt. Lebanon (13-7) on May 23 in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Brandon Coughlin, Sr., Hempfield; A.J. Capizzi, Jr., Seneca Valley

Last year’s finish: Hempfield — Lost to North Allegheny, 4-0, in WPIAL championship; Seneca Valley — Lost to Norwin, 4-2, in quarterfinals

Extra bases: Hempfield, the WPIAL runner-up last season and a PIAA quarterfinalist, tied for third in Section 2 with Upper St. Clair. After a three-game winning streak, the Spartans dropped four of their final six. They have played in five one-run games. Coughlin is a Lehigh commit. Jayson Jacob is another offensive threat.

