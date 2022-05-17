Westmoreland WPIAL baseball playoff capsule: Game of Wednesday, May 18, 2022
By:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | 7:16 PM
Class 6A
First round
9-Hempfield (8-12) vs. 8-Seneca Valley (13-7)
5 p.m. Wednesday at Plum
Winner plays: 1-Mt. Lebanon (13-7) on May 23 in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)
Players to watch: Brandon Coughlin, Sr., Hempfield; A.J. Capizzi, Jr., Seneca Valley
Last year’s finish: Hempfield — Lost to North Allegheny, 4-0, in WPIAL championship; Seneca Valley — Lost to Norwin, 4-2, in quarterfinals
Extra bases: Hempfield, the WPIAL runner-up last season and a PIAA quarterfinalist, tied for third in Section 2 with Upper St. Clair. After a three-game winning streak, the Spartans dropped four of their final six. They have played in five one-run games. Coughlin is a Lehigh commit. Jayson Jacob is another offensive threat.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Hempfield, Seneca Valley
More Baseball• High school roundup for May 17, 2022: West Allegheny tops Fox Chapel in pitchers’ duel
• Thomas Jefferson baseball team rallies past Latrobe for Class 5A win
• Greensburg Central Catholic beats Leechburg for elusive 1st-round win
• A-K Valley WPIAL playoff baseball/softball capsules: Games for Wednesday, May 18, 2022
• Yough baseball team rallies from 6-0 deficit to edge Mt. Pleasant in 8 innings