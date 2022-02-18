Westmoreland WPIAL basketball playoff capsule for Feb. 18, 2022
Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 7:36 PM
Boys
Class 4A
First round
12-Yough (13-9) at 5-Lincoln Park (15-6)
7 p.m. Friday
Winner plays: Winner of 13-Central Valley (9-8)/4-North Catholic (17-3) Wednesday in quarterfinals
Lay-up lines: Yough finished fourth in Section 3 behind third-seeded Belle Vernon, Uniontown and Elizabeth Forward. The Cougars have five straight wins and were victorious in six of their past seven. Sophomore Terek Crosby averages 23 points. Yough has not won a playoff game since 2004-05 when all-time leading scorer and former N.C. State standout Ben McCauley was a senior. … The Section 2 co-runner-up with No. 2 seed Montour, Lincoln Park has the second-highest scoring average in 4A at 74.8 points. Sophomore 6-2 guard Brandin Cummings and 6-5 senior guard L.A. Pratt are double-figure scorers for the Tigers. Pratt is a Duquesne commit.
