Westmoreland WPIAL basketball playoff capsule for Feb. 18, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 7:36 PM

Boys

Class 4A

First round

12-Yough (13-9) at 5-Lincoln Park (15-6)

7 p.m. Friday

Winner plays: Winner of 13-Central Valley (9-8)/4-North Catholic (17-3) Wednesday in quarterfinals

Lay-up lines: Yough finished fourth in Section 3 behind third-seeded Belle Vernon, Uniontown and Elizabeth Forward. The Cougars have five straight wins and were victorious in six of their past seven. Sophomore Terek Crosby averages 23 points. Yough has not won a playoff game since 2004-05 when all-time leading scorer and former N.C. State standout Ben McCauley was a senior. … The Section 2 co-runner-up with No. 2 seed Montour, Lincoln Park has the second-highest scoring average in 4A at 74.8 points. Sophomore 6-2 guard Brandin Cummings and 6-5 senior guard L.A. Pratt are double-figure scorers for the Tigers. Pratt is a Duquesne commit.

