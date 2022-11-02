Westmoreland WPIAL soccer playoff capsule: Game for Nov. 2, 2022
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 7:41 PM
Today’s game
Class A consolation
Greensburg Central Catholic (12-5) vs. Waynesburg (16-4)
8 p.m., Peters Township High School, McMurray
What’s at stake?: The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs. The loser’s season is over.
Players to watch: Sara Felder, F, GCC; Ashlyn Basinger, F, Waynesburg
Corner kicks: Greensburg Central Catholic reached the WPIAL semifinals for a 13th straight time but was tripped up by No. 1 seed Freedom, 4-3, in double overtime. Felder had two goals in the loss, which saw goalkeeper Leah Jones makes eight saves. GCC has reached the PIAA finals the last two years and made the state semis in 2019. … Waynesburg had a five-game winning streak snapped with a 5-0 loss to No. 2 Springdale in the semifinals. It was the Raiders’ first shutout loss of the season. Basinger, who has 55 goals this season, is a Maryland commit.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Greensburg C.C., Waynesburg
