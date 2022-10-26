Westmoreland WPIAL soccer playoff capsules: Games for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 5:20 PM

Girls

Class A

Quarterfinals

5-Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4) at 4-Chartiers-Houston (15-2)

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Buccaneer Stadium, Houston

Winner plays: Winner of 9-Seton LaSalle (12-4)/1-Freedom (14-4) 8 p.m. Monday (site TBD) in semifinals

Players to watch: Riley Kerr, MF, Greensburg CC; Haley Siege, MF, Chartiers-Houston

Corner kicks: Greensburg Central Catholic advanced with a 6-1 victory over Riverside in the opening round. Six players had goals, including Kerr, Ella Machusko, Jiana Patterson, Jillian Botti, Sara Felder and Sophia Fisher. GCC has won six of its last seven games. … Siege, Lexi Durkacs and Ava Capozzoli scored two goals apiece for Section 2 champion Chartiers-Houston in an 8-1 win over Riverview in the first round. Mia Reddix also scored for the Buccaneers, who have won eight in a row.

