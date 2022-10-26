Westmoreland WPIAL soccer playoff capsules: Games for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

By:

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 2:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Ella Bulava works past Franklin Regional’s Natalie Ribar during their game on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Rossi Field.

WPIAL soccer playoffs preview

Girls

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

5-Latrobe (11-2-2) at 4-Thomas Jefferson (17-2)

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Thomas Jefferson Stadium, Jefferson Hills

Winner plays: Winner of 9-Franklin Regional (11-5-2)/1-Mars (15-0), 8 p.m. Tuesday in semifinals (site TBD)

Players to watch: Robin Reilly, MF, Latrobe; Bella Vozar, MF, Thomas Jefferson

Corner kicks: Latrobe posted its first playoff win in school history Monday with a 6-1 victory over 12th-seeded Ringgold. Reilly had three goals and two assists and Sofia DeCerb had a pair of saves for the Wildcats, who are 10-0-1 in their last 11 games. Regan Reily, Annalyse Bauer and Ella Bulava also had goals in the opener. … Thomas Jefferson opened the postseason with a tight, 1-0 victory over No. 13 West Allegheny. Natalie Lamenza scored and Abby Atkinson recorded the shutout in net. The Section 2-champion Jaguars have allowed eight goals all season and have 12 shutouts, seven since Sept. 26. They reached the quarterfinals two years ago and lost to Plum, 4-0.

9-Franklin Regional (11-5-2) at 1-Mars (15-0)

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Mars Athletic Complex, Mars

Winner plays: Winner of 5-Latrobe (11-2-2)/ 4-Thomas Jefferson (17-2), 8 p.m. Tuesday in semifinals (site TBD)

Players to watch: Sierra Todero, MF, Franklin Regional; Ava Lewis, MF, Mars

Corner kicks: Franklin Regional played about 65 minutes of scoreless soccer with South Fayette before Abby Paterline finally found the net in a 1-0, first-round win over the Lions, who knocked the Panthers out in last year’s quarterfinals. Paterline scored on a controversial penalty kick. Aris Lamanna was once again strong in goal as she and the defense produced its 11th shutout. The Panthers are 11-0-2 when they score one goal. … Mars staved off a massive upset in the opening round as the Fightin’ Planets went scoreless for 88 minutes against Penn-Trafford before scoring the only goal in a 1-0 overtime win. Gwen Howell had the score off an assist from Addi Girdwood. Mars has not been beaten in 78 straight games. It is trying to win its fourth straight WPIAL and PIAA championship.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .