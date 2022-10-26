Westmoreland WPIAL soccer playoff capsules: Games for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
By:
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 2:08 PM
WPIAL soccer playoffs preview
Girls
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
5-Latrobe (11-2-2) at 4-Thomas Jefferson (17-2)
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Thomas Jefferson Stadium, Jefferson Hills
Winner plays: Winner of 9-Franklin Regional (11-5-2)/1-Mars (15-0), 8 p.m. Tuesday in semifinals (site TBD)
Players to watch: Robin Reilly, MF, Latrobe; Bella Vozar, MF, Thomas Jefferson
Corner kicks: Latrobe posted its first playoff win in school history Monday with a 6-1 victory over 12th-seeded Ringgold. Reilly had three goals and two assists and Sofia DeCerb had a pair of saves for the Wildcats, who are 10-0-1 in their last 11 games. Regan Reily, Annalyse Bauer and Ella Bulava also had goals in the opener. … Thomas Jefferson opened the postseason with a tight, 1-0 victory over No. 13 West Allegheny. Natalie Lamenza scored and Abby Atkinson recorded the shutout in net. The Section 2-champion Jaguars have allowed eight goals all season and have 12 shutouts, seven since Sept. 26. They reached the quarterfinals two years ago and lost to Plum, 4-0.
9-Franklin Regional (11-5-2) at 1-Mars (15-0)
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Mars Athletic Complex, Mars
Winner plays: Winner of 5-Latrobe (11-2-2)/ 4-Thomas Jefferson (17-2), 8 p.m. Tuesday in semifinals (site TBD)
Players to watch: Sierra Todero, MF, Franklin Regional; Ava Lewis, MF, Mars
Corner kicks: Franklin Regional played about 65 minutes of scoreless soccer with South Fayette before Abby Paterline finally found the net in a 1-0, first-round win over the Lions, who knocked the Panthers out in last year’s quarterfinals. Paterline scored on a controversial penalty kick. Aris Lamanna was once again strong in goal as she and the defense produced its 11th shutout. The Panthers are 11-0-2 when they score one goal. … Mars staved off a massive upset in the opening round as the Fightin’ Planets went scoreless for 88 minutes against Penn-Trafford before scoring the only goal in a 1-0 overtime win. Gwen Howell had the score off an assist from Addi Girdwood. Mars has not been beaten in 78 straight games. It is trying to win its fourth straight WPIAL and PIAA championship.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Soccer Girls• Freshman Morgan Gesinski scores 7 goals in Mt. Pleasant’s rout of West Mifflin in Class 2A
• A-K Valley soccer playoff preview capsules for games of Oct. 26, 2022
• Westmoreland WPIAL soccer playoff capsules: Games for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
• High school roundup for Oct. 24, 2022: Mars girls need OT to finish Penn-Trafford, get out of 1st round
• Latrobe tops Ringgold to pick up school’s 1st girls soccer playoff win ‘in style’