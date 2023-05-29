Westmoreland WPIAL softball consolation capsule: Game for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 | 8:47 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic celebrates beating Charleroi in WPIAL Class 3A playoff action May 18, 2023, at Norwin High School.

WPIAL Class 2A softball consolation game

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-4)

2 p.m. Tuesday at Gateway

Winner: Advances to the PIAA playoffs. The loser is finished for the season.

Players to watch: Isabella Marquez, Greensburg Central Catholic; Leann Walzer, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Extra bases: Greensburg Central Catholic is looking to follow a similar blueprint to the state postseason after winning the third-place game last year against Springdale. GCC had momentum heading into this year’s semifinal, but was flattened by top-seeded Neshannock, 15-0, in three innings. The Centurions failed to get a hit. Emma Henry is a senior leader who has committed to play at Central Connecticut State. … OLSH, known more for its run-ins with GCC on the basketball court, pulled an upset in the quarterfinals with a 6-3 win over Serra Catholic. The Chargers, though, fell to No. 2 Laurel, 11-1, in the semis. Against Serra, a team that swept GCC in section play, Walzer homered, Juliet Vybiral went 3 for 4 with two doubles, and Morgan O’Brien had two hits. The Chargers gave up five home runs to Laurel in a six-inning loss. Vybiral had one of their two hits.

