What to watch for in high school sports for April 15, 2021: Top 2 teams meet on court

By:

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 | 11:17 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

The top two teams in WPIAL Class AAA boys volleyball are set to square off for the first of two meetings in the regular season Thursday.

Top-ranked and defending champion North Allegheny hits the road to battle No. 2 Seneca Valley.

First place in Section 2-AAA is up for grabs as the Tigers (4-0) have a half-game lead on the Raiders (3-0) for first place in the section.

Also in Section 2-AAA on Tuesday, No.3 Butler will host No. 10 Fox Chapel.

Frozen four

The final night of the weeklong PIHL semifinals takes place Thursday at the RMU Island Sports Complex on Neville Island featuring the semifinals in Class B.

Class B is made up of co-op teams with schools that are using players from neighboring schools that don’t have hockey teams.

The top two teams in the North Division will play in the second game of the doubleheaders at 9:05 p.m. when division winner Neshannock takes on Wilmington.

The Lancers finished with 28 points while the Greyhounds had 24.

Also with 24 points in the North Division was Bishop Canevin. The Crusaders are in the first game of the semifinals starting at 7:05 p.m. when they take on South Division champion Ringgold.

The Rams had the best record in Class B with a 16-0-1 record.

You can watch both games only here on HSSN.

City sluggers?

Allderdice has enjoyed success with its baseball program for decades.

However, the Dragons are struggling in 2021 with an 0-5 record.

Four of the losses have come in Section 1-6A as Allderdice lost twice each to Butler and North Allegheny.

The Dragons also lost to Obama Academy, 21-3.

Allderdice looks for its first win Thursday when it faces Westinghouse. The Bulldogs are 0-1 after losing to Obama, 28-6.