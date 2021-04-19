What to watch for in high school sports for April 20, 2021: 2 more title games on ice

Monday, April 19, 2021 | 10:39 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional celebrates Matty Knizner’s goal against Montour during the Penguins Cup AA semifinal on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Alpha Ice Complex.

Franklin Regional enters the PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA championship game Tuesday with a six-game winning streak and having hoisted gold twice in the last four years.

However, the Panthers will be the underdogs when they face off against Baldwin at the RMU Island Sports Complex on Neville Island.

Baldwin has won five in a row and 19 of its 20 games this season.

The Highlanders, winners of the Penguins Cup in 1975, 1982 and 1988, as well as the PIHL Division II title in 2014, outscored Penn-Trafford and Thomas Jefferson in their two playoff wins, 9-3.

The Panthers on the other hand, have two one-goal victories in the AA postseason thus far, edging Hempfield 4-3, and Montour, 5-4.

The teams met Jan. 18 with Baldwin prevailing, 2-1.

You can watch the game here on HSSN starting at 6:30 p.m.

B winner

While the Penguins Cup champions in AAA, AA and A will advance to play in the Pennsylvania Cup championship games this Saturday, Tuesday is the end of the line for the PIHL Class B champion.

The title game pits Ringgold (18-0-1) against Neshannock (13-3-2).

The Rams are the top seed and beat Avonworth, 5-2 in the quarterfinals, and Bishop Canevin, 4-3 in the semifinals.

The Lancers have been offensive in the playoffs, beating Elizabeth Forward, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, and rolling past Wilmington, 5-2 in the semifinals.

Ringgold is trying to win a second straight PIHL Class B championship after skating home with the gold in 2019.

In the lone meeting this year Jan. 19, Ringgold beat Neshannock, 4-3.

You can watch the game on HSSN starting at 9 p.m.

Terrific Tuesday in softball

Just over four miles separates Chartiers Valley from South Fayette.

The schools softball teams are separated by only a half-game in the Section 4-5A standings.

On Tuesday, the teams collide for the first of two regular season meetings at South Fayette.

The visiting Colts are in first place with a 4-0 record while the Lions are 4-1 after losing for the first time all season to West Allegheny last week.

Other big section softball games on the Tuesday schedule include:

• Penn-Trafford at Latrobe in Section 2-5A

• Shaler at North Hills in Section 3-5A

• South Park at Keystone Oaks in Section 2-3A

• Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland in Section 3-3A

• Neshannock at Laurel in Section 4-2A

• West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A

• Leechburg at St. Joseph in Section 3-A