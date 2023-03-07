What to watch for in high school sports for March 7, 2023: Norwin hockey set for rematch with McDowell

By:

Monday, March 6, 2023 | 5:11 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin celebrates against McDowell in the second period during the PIHL Penguins Cup Class A championship Monday, March 21, 2022, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Last year, Norwin hoisted its first PIHL Penguins Cup title after shutting out McDowell, 5-0, in the Class A final.

Then-sophomore Mario Cavallaro had two goals and an assist and fellow 10th grader Owen Burmeister stopped all 22 shots he faced in the championship victory.

The Knights and Trojans will meet in a rematch in the Class A quarterfinals Tuesday.

Norwin finished in third place in the Blue Division with a record of 15-4-1, while McDowell finished in second place in the Gold Division with a final mark of 16-3-1.

McDowell had a first-round bye while Norwin edged West Allegheny, 6-5, in the opening round.

The rematch takes place at ErieBank Sports Park in Erie at 6:30 p.m.

2 quarters in 2A

There are two Class 2A quarterfinals Tuesday to help set the stage for the Final Four.

• Top-seeded Armstrong (17-3-0) hosts Hempfield (7-11-1) at the Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning at 7:30 p.m.

Armstrong captured its only Penguins Cup 2A championship five years ago in 2018. Old Armstrong Central won the 1991 3A title. Hempfield is still searching for its first high school hockey crown.

• Latrobe (11-7-2) visits Bishop McCort (14-6-0) at 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown at 6 p.m.

Fifteen years ago, Latrobe began its three-year reign in 2A with titles in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Bishop McCort had a four-year run of Class A titles from 1994-97.

D2 Tuesday

High school hockey playoff action comes to Fayette County Tuesday with a Division 2 quarterfinal.

• Defending champion Neshannock (11-5-2) heads south to battle Connellsville (12-5-1) at the Ice Mine in Connellsville at 7:15 p.m.

The Lancers finished in third place in the Gold Division while the Falcons were runners-up to Ringgold in the Blue Division.

PIHL 3A change

One PIHL Penguins Cup playoff game had to be postponed Monday and will now be played Wednesday.

The postseason contest between Mt. Lebanon (6-14-0) and Peters Township (16-3-1) at Printscape Arena is now set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The league said ice problems at the Southpointe arena was the reason for the game being delayed 48 hours.

Tags: Armstrong, Connellsville, Hempfield, Latrobe, Mt. lebanon, Neshannock, Norwin, Peters Township