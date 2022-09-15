What to watch for in high school sports on Sept. 15, 2022: Thursday night football in the City League

Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Sincere Smith (8) attempts to elude Allderdice defender Brandon Massie during last year’s City League championship game at Cupples Stadium.

For the first time this high school football season, a weekend of district gridiron action kicks off on Thursday.

It will be a busy two days of District 8 football at the home of the City League, George Cupples Stadium on the South Side of Pittsburgh.

It kicks off Thursday with undefeated Westinghouse facing University Prep at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs are the heavy favorites to win the City League crown this fall. They are off to a 3-0 start and have outscored their opponents, 138-32, including a 59-6 pasting of Perry last week in their City League opener.

Westinghouse is ranked No. 3 in the latest Trib HSSN state rankings in Class 2A.

University Prep is 0-2 this season as it prepares for its City League opener. The Panthers lost to Steubenville last week, 40-14, in Ohio.

On Friday at Cupples Stadium, Perry will face defending champion Allderdice at 3:30 p.m. while Brashear will host Our Lady of Mount Carmel out of Maryland in a nonconference game at 7 p.m.

Top heavy

The top four teams in a pair of district sections square off against each other on a busy Thursday of WPIAL boys soccer.

In Section 2-4A, one game separates the top five teams. Four of them collide on Thursday when Peters Township (4-1) visits neighboring Upper St. Clair (4-1) while Canon-McMillan (4-1) hosts Allderdice (3-2).

Mt. Lebanon is also 3-2 in the section. The Blue Devils are home to Norwin.

In Section 3-2A, first-place Mt. Pleasant (5-0) hosts Belle Vernon (4-1) while fourth-place Brownsville (3-2) travels to McGuffey (4-1).

Other key matches with first-place implications include:

• Kiski Area (4-0) at Mars (3-1) in Section 1-3A

• Charleroi (4-0) at Greensburg Central Catholic (3-0) in Section 2-A

Championship rematch

A day after Fox Chapel and Penn-Trafford battled in a 2021 WPIAL 2A field hockey championship rematch, the two teams that played for gold last fall in Class A will square off Thursday.

Defending champion Shady Side Academy will visit Aquinas Academy in a match scheduled for the North Park Sports Complex.

Both teams were very defensive in the title match last October as the Bulldogs squeezed out a win over the Crusaders, 1-0. It was the fourth straight district championship for SSA.