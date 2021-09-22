What to watch for in high school sports on Sept. 23, 2021: City League kicks off Week 4

Ten years ago, the two met in the City League championship game. On Thursday, University Prep and Allderdice square off to kick off Week 4 of the high school football season.

The 2011 season was the first year for University Prep after the school was formed upon the closings of Peabody and Schenley.

The Panthers capped off what would be an 11-2 season with a 14-0 victory over the Dragons to win the District 8 crown.

The teams met again in the City League finals two years later with University Prep again prevailing, 33-20.

Last year, the Panthers and Dragons met twice.

Allderdice won in the regular season, 12-6, and then edged University Prep again in the City League semifinals, 25-21.

Serving up singles championships

The field of 16 girls in Class 3A and 15 girls in 2A are set as the 2021 WPIAL girls tennis singles championship begins.

The first three rounds take place Thursday with the championship and consolation matches slated for Friday.

Senior Mia Gorman is the top seed in the Class 3A bracket while South Park junior Nicole Kempton is the No. 1 seed in the 2A tournament.

Gorman is the defending champion after winning singles gold in 2020. Gorman hopes to become the first repeat district singles 3A champion since Maria Santilli won back-to-back crowns in 2016-2017.

Kempton reached the 2A finals a year ago as a sophomore, but lost to Knoch senior Laura Greb, 6-1, 6-3.

The first round, quarterfinals and semifinals in 3A will take place at Bethel Park starting at 11 a.m. The first three rounds in the 2A tournament will start at 11 a.m. at North Allegheny.

Court clashes

Thursday is a big night for section showdowns in WPIAL girls volleyball with five matches pitting undefeated section foes against each other.

• Section 1-4A: North Allegheny at Shaler is a rematch of the 2020 4A finals won by NA, 3-1. Both the Tigers and Titans are 4-0 atop the section.

•Section 2-4A: Moon at Bethel Park is a rematch of a 2020 quarterfinals match won by Moon, 3-1. The Tigers are 5-0 while the host Black Hawks are 4-0.

• Section 3-3A: Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown is a battle between 4-0 teams that are a half-game ahead of 4-1 Albert Gallatin.

• Section 3-2A: Frazier at Carmichaels is a contest pitting 4-0 teams that lead Waynesburg Central (4-1) by a half-game.

• Section 4-A: Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg is an “early” matchup between section contenders as the Centurions are 2-0 and the Blue Devils won their only section match played to date.