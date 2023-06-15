What to watch for in PIAA sports on June 15, 2023: ‘Western’ teams meet for 2A softball, A baseball titles

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Twelve state champions will be crowned on the diamonds of Penn State University over the next two days.

Check out our front page for previews of the four PIAA championship games Thursday involving WPIAL teams: Hempfield softball in 6A, Montour softball in 4A, Shaler baseball in 5A and Riverside baseball in 3A.

There are two others state title games set for PSU on Day 1 of the baseball and softball finals.

Baseball

Class A

Clarion (20-4) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (20-5)

10:30 a.m. Thursday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park

• District 9 takes center stage in the field baseball state title game in a rematch of the D-9 finals, won by Clarion, 6-3.

• Clarion beat Harmony, Saegertown and Southern Fulton to reach the finals while DuBois Central Catholic defeated Bishop Guilfoyle, Greenwood and Dock Mennonite on its way to the state title game.

• The Bobcats are 7-4 all-time in the PIAA playoffs and are in their second state title game. Clarion lost to Meyersdale in the 2017 finals, 2-0.

• The Cardinals are 15-98 all-time in the PIAA playoffs and are in the state finals for the third time. DCC beat Camp Hill in 2001, 8-7, and knocked off Halifax last year, 12-2.

Softball

Class 2A

Everett (25-0) vs. Bald Eagle (23-2)

11 a.m. Thursday at Nittany Lions Softball Park

• Two more “western” teams clash as District 5 champion Everett battles District 6 champion Bald Eagle.

• Everett beat Laurel, Cranberry and defending champion Neshannock, ending the Lancers’ District 7 record 48-game winning streak, to reach the PIAA championship game.

• Bald Eagle defeated Muncy, Minersville and South Williamsport on its way to the state finals at Penn State.

• The Warriors are 8-8 all-time in the PIAA playoffs and are in their first state championship game. Everett had never made it past the PIAA quarterfinals in eight previous appearances.

• The Eagles are 25-11 all-time in the PIAA postseason and are playing in their seventh state title game. Bald Eagle lost to Mifflinburg in 2004, 3-0, beat Brandywine Heights the following year to win 2006 gold, 6-0, lost to Loyalsock Township in 2008, 3-2 in eight innings, beat Brandywine Heights again in 2009, 2-0, lost to Central Columbia in 2014, 13-5, and lost to Pine Grove in 2019, 7-3.