What to watch for in Western Pennsylvania high school sports on March 16, 2023: PIHL semifinals wrap up

By:

Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 12:19 AM

Submitted | Kristi Minnick A.J. Schaaf and the Deer Lakes hockey team compete against Wilmington on Oct. 3, 2022, at Alpha Ice Complex.

Neshannock won the 2022 PIHL Division 2 championship by edging Bishop Canevin in the finals, 2-1.

The Lancers were eliminated from this year’s postseason in the quarterfinals by Connellsville, 8-1.

So it will be two degrees of Neshannock on Thursday when Bishop Canevin (18-1) faces Connellsville (13-5-1) in a D-2 semifinal.

The Crusaders pitched a shutout in the quarterfinals, blanking Morgantown, 4-0.

Dom Frizzi stopped all 15 shots he faced while Ryan Saginaw had two goals and two assists and Ty Serakowski had a goal and two assists to lead the BC offense.

For the Falcons, Jonathan Holland stopped 22 of 23 shots by Neshannock as Ian Zerecheck, Dyland Brooks and Jesse Hodge scored two goals each and Max Sokol registered five assists in the Connellsville victory.

Game time at the RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island is 6:30 p.m.

Year of the frozen Deer?

While the Neshannock Lancers won’t be defending their Division 2 championship, another Lancers team is one win away from playing for high school hockey gold.

The Deer Lakes Lancers (17-2) will battle Ringgold (14-4-1) in the other D-2 frozen four matchup Thursday.

The Lancers roughed up Carrick in the quarterfinals, 6-0.

Benjamin Korol earned the shutout by stopping all 19 shots he faced. Shawn McIntyre led the way on offense with three goals while A.J. Schaaf had three assists for Deer Lakes.

Ringgold exploded in the quarterfinals, routing Burrell, 9-3.

Two Rams picked up hat tricks. Kenneth Cadwallader and Trent Hawk each had three goals for Ringgold.

The pucks drop at RMU Island Sports Center at 8:30 p.m.

Both PIHL Division 2 semifinals games can be viewed on Trib HSSN.

2A wraps up state splashing

The Class 2A swimmers and divers are in the spotlight for the final time at the PIAA swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University on Thursday.

Day 2 will consist of five preliminary races starting at 7:45 a.m. for the 2A girls and 10:20 a.m. for the 2A boys.

The consolations and finals in those events will take place at 5:15 p.m. for the girls and 7:45 p.m. for the boys.

The boys 2A diving championships are scheduled for 2:25 p.m.