What to watch for in WPIAL sports for April 5, 2022: Section boys volleyball matches commence

By:

Monday, April 4, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Enzo Rodi hits against Ambridge defenders during the 2021 Hempfield Spartan Volleyball Tournament Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Hempfield.

On the same night section play begins in WPIAL Class 2A boys volleyball, a couple of early-season showdowns highlight Tuesday’s Class 3A section schedule.

A share of first place in Section 1-3A and Section 3-3A will be at stake when Peters Township visits Bethel Park and Latrobe hosts Norwin.

In Section 1, Peters Township is tied with Canon-McMillan at 2-0, a half-game ahead of 1-0 Bethel Park.

The same situation exists in Section 3 as Norwin and Penn-Trafford are both off to 2-0 section starts. On Tuesday, the Knights hit the road to take on Latrobe. The Wildcats are 1-0.

The big Class 2A section opener is in Section 1 when North Catholic visits Hopewell.

Both the Trojans and Vikings were semifinalists a year ago.

Hopewell lost to Seton LaSalle in the final four while North Catholic lost to the Rebels in the title match.

Living in Harmony

Last year, the Seneca Valley girls lacrosse team finished in seventh place in Section 2-3A. Unfortunately for the Raiders, only the top six teams qualified for the district postseason.

This year, the team is off to a 3-0 start, 1-0 in section play heading into a showdown at home Tuesday against defending WPIAL champion Shady Side Academy.

This will be the section opener for the Bulldogs.

In boys lacrosse, two teams that have won two of their first three matches square off in a Section 1-2A contest as Chartiers Valley visits Trinity.

Both teams qualified for the playoffs last season, the Colts tied with South Fayette for the section crown while the Hillers finished in sixth place.

Chartiers Valley has outscored opponents in two wins, 21-10, while Trinity has a combined 12-6 edge in two wins this season.

Tuesday baseball

Tuesday is another busy day of section play in district baseball with teams flipping home field advantage in rematches from Monday’s diamond action.

While the forecast is hardly promising, one contest worth checking out is a Section 2-4A matchup of Beaver County teams at Chippewa Park. Class 4A top-ranked Blackhawk will host Beaver.

On Monday, the Bobcats handed the Cougars their first loss of the season, 3-2. The victory improves Beaver to 3-1 overall.

Last year, both teams qualified for the playoffs with Blackhawk reaching the semifinals while Beaver was ousted in the first round.

In all, 58 WPIAL baseball section games are scheduled for Tuesday.

Tags: Beaver, Bethel Park, Blackhawk, Canon-McMillan, Chartiers Valley, Hopewell, Latrobe, North Catholic, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, South Fayette, Trinity