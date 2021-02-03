What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Feb. 3, 2021: Wrestling regular season wrapping up

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 12:58 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Eli Makel (top) works against Canon-McMillan’s Nikko Martini at 189 pounds on Jan. 27.

Sectional duals are winding down in WPIAL team wrestling. This is the final week of the regular season before the team sectionals and the district playoffs next week.

Makeup matches have been wrestled on various days these last few weeks; however, Wednesday marks the final night of regularly scheduled section matches for many district teams.

One of the key matches is for first place in sub-section 4A in Class AAA when defending champion Waynesburg visits Trinity.

The top two teams in each sub-section advance to team sectionals on Monday.

Climbing the ladder

Before last week, the Burgettstown boys basketball team was stuck in the basement of Section 2-2A.

However, a 4-0 week helped the Blue Devils move into fourth place. Now they look to keep trending upward when they visit third-place Fort Cherry on Wednesday.

The Rangers will still be in third no matter what, but the gap is closing with Fort Cherry at 3-2 and Burgettstown at 2-4.

Carlynton and Sto-Rox are the top two teams in the section with a combined two losses.

Freshman showdown, take 2

The Trib HSSN girls basketball Game of the Week will be late by about 48 hours, but it should be worth the wait.

The Section 3 battle for first place between host Brentwood (8-0, 7-0) and Avonworth (5-1, 5-0) was slated for Monday but was postponed because of weather concerns.

A year ago, Avonworth won 16 games and reached the 3A semifinals while Brentwood missed the postseason with only seven total wins.

This year, a pair of fabulous freshmen are leading their respective teams to lofty success.

The Spartans have been sparked by Mallory Daly. The current Trib HSSN girls basketball Player of the Week is averaging 22 points per game.

The Antelopes are led by ninth grader Rebecca Goetz, who is averaging over 16 points per game.