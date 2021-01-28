What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Jan. 29, 2021: First place up for grabs in 6 sections

Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 10:34 PM

Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Jake Pugh (12) handles the ball against West Allegheny last season.

On the final Fray-day of January, the lead or at least a share of first place in six sections in WPIAL boys basketball is at stake in these big Friday matchups:

• Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands – The defending champion Mustangs are 2-0 atop Section 1-5A, a game ahead of 1-1 TJ; however, the Jaguars are red hot, having won eight straight. (HSSN)

• Montour at Central Valley – After stunning Lincoln Park on Wednesday, the Warriors are alone in first place in Section 2-4A, one game ahead in the loss column of Quaker Valley, Lincoln Park and 5-1 Montour. The Spartans have won two straight since falling at home to Lincoln Park.

• Neshannock at Beaver Falls – The Lancers are a perfect 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Section 1-3A. Their biggest test comes on the road at Beaver Falls. The Tigers are 3-1 in the section and 3-1 at home this season. (HSSN)

• Washington at Brentwood – Both the Little Prexies and Spartans are tied for first in Section 4-3A with 4-0 records. Washington (5-2) has won three straight while host Brentwood (6-1) has won four in a row. (HSSN)

• Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic – These two teams are a combined 10-2 overall and are tied for first place in Section 3-2A with Jeannette, all with 3-1 section records. The Bears’ lone loss was to Clairton while the Centurions fell to rival Jeannette. (HSSN)

• California at Frazier – The host Commodores are 3-0 in the section and have won six of their last seven games. The Trojans’ season is in its infancy. Cal won its only game thus far by nine points over Monessen. California can still take over first place in Section 4-2A with a win.

Second is nice

New Castle is alone in first place in Section 2-5A boys basketball with a 4-0 record. However, who is alone in second place will be determined Friday when Chartiers Valley hosts Trinity.

Both teams are 2-1 in the section, having lost once to the front running Red Hurricane.

This contest features two of the better seniors in the district. Brayden Reynolds is averaging over 26 points per game for the Colts while Michael Dunn is averaging over 25 points per game.

On Tuesday, Reynolds scored 23 in Chartiers Valley’s win over Baldwin while Dunn pumped in 28 points in a victory over Mt. Lebanon.

You can listen to this game on HSSN starting at 7:30 p.m.

Girls 6A showdown

There are not a lot of girls basketball games on the WPIAL slate Friday, but the one that really stands out is Norwin at North Allegheny.

Defending champion North Allegheny is 6-0 and in first place in Section 1-6A. Norwin is 5-1 and tied with Penn-Trafford for second place.

The Tigers have yet to lose this season. They are 8-0 overall and their closest game was an 11-point triumph over Seneca Valley.

The Knights have won two straight since their only loss, 50-46 to Penn-Trafford.

These programs have combined to win five of the last six WPIAL girls basketball championships in the highest classification.

You can watch this showdown on HSSN at 6 p.m.