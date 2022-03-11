What to watch for in WPIAL sports for March 11, 2022: Shenango-Seton LaSalle to clash on court

By:

Friday, March 11, 2022 | 9:15 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Mallory Daly drives on OLSH’s Mia Grisafi during WPIAL Class 2A semifinal action Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Peters Township High School.

Nine months ago, the two schools met for WPIAL gold. Now Shenango battles Seton LaSalle with a spot in the PIAA girls basketball quarterfinals at stake.

The last time these schools collided in a postseason clash, Shenango stunned top seed and defending champion Seton LaSalle, 2-1, in the 2021 WPIAL baseball championships.

Both teams advanced to Friday’s second round with close first-round wins Tuesday.

The Wildcats edged District 5 champion Northern Bedford, 49-45, while the Rebels knocked off District 10 runner-up Maplewood, 54-41.

This is one of two girls games on Friday matching two teams from the WPIAL.

Fourth time a charm

Neighboring rivals Mt. Lebanon and Bethel Park have had a long history of success, thus they have met several times in postseason play, including once in the WPIAL playoffs.

In fact, this will be the fourth meeting of the year between the Blue Devils’ and the Black Hawks’ girls basketball teams.

The results of the first three contests have been rather one-sided.

Mt. Lebanon won the two regular season meetings by scores of 59-38 and 55-29.

When the two played in the district semifinals, the Blue Devils rolled to a 52-33 victory.

The fourth clash will follow the Shenango vs. Seton LaSalle game in a state girls basketball doubleheader at Peters Township.

North vs. South

The top two teams from District 10 and the WPIAL in Class 3A girls basketball will battle in a doubleheader at Slippery Rock University.

WPIAL champion North Catholic looks to advance to the state quarterfinals when they battle D-10 runner-up Lakeview. Trojans coach Molly Rottman will try to pick up career win No. 501.

In the first game at 6 p.m., District 10 champion Greenville will take on District 7 runner-up Freedom.

In the opening round, the Bulldogs won by 13 over Westmont-Hilltop while the Trojans edged Keystone Oaks, 41-37.

Section 2-4A shining bright

The top three teams in Section 2-4A boys basketball have been ranked most of the season and were three of the top five seeds in the district playoffs.

After one round of the state postseason, Quaker Valley, Montour and Lincoln Park are still shining bright.

All three picked up convincing wins in the first round on Tuesday.

Montour and Lincoln Park now must face district champions in Round 2 as the Spartans face District 6 winner Penn Cambria while the Leopards play D-10 champ Fairview.

Quaker Valley stays inside the WPIAL when they square off with Belle Vernon at North Allegheny.

Rematch

One of the PIAA second round boys basketball games in Class 5A is a rematch of a third round contest in the WPIAL playoffs.

In the district semifinals, top-seeded Laurel Highlands knocked off No. 5 Highlands, 61-44.

In the game, the Mustangs grabbed a double-digit lead by halftime and pulled away in the third quarter.

Brandon Davis led Laurel Highlands with 21 points while Rodney Gallagher added 19. Jimmy Kunst led the Golden Rams with 16 points.

Stingy D

Union had one of the top scoring offenses in Class A of the WPIAL this season. The Scotties averaged more than 64 points per game.

The WPIAL runner-up’s scoring touch will be challenged Friday when they face District 6 champion Bishop Carroll.

The Huskies have allowed more than 37 points only once in four district and state playoff games.

Bishop Carroll defeated North Clarion in the opening round on Tuesday, 57-19.

The Scotties and Huskies play at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Day 2 wrestling

The 2022 PIAA individual wrestling championships continue with second day bouts at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The day begins with the Class 2A quarterfinals along with the Round 2 and 3 consolation rounds starting at 9 a.m.

The 3A quarterfinals along with Round 2 and 3 consolation rounds follow at 2:15 p.m.

The busy day concludes at 7:30 p.m. with the 2A semifinals along with Round 4 and 4 consolation matches.

Listen to each session from Hershey on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Belle Vernon, Bethel Park, Freedom, Highlands, Laurel Highlands, Lincoln Park, Montour, Mt. lebanon, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Seton La Salle, Shenango, Union