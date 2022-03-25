What to watch for in WPIAL sports for March 25, 2022: Baseball, softball season begins

Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 9:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Bethel Park softball team celebrates Sandra Soltes’ grand slam during the first inning of the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against Canon-McMillan on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at California University.

As the WPIAL winter sports season concludes with the basketball state championships in Hershey this weekend, the curtain rises on the start of play in spring sports Friday.

Baseball, softball, track and lacrosse will begin under less than ideal conditions with temperatures in the 40’s.

Boys volleyball has the advantage now of being played indoors. Trib HSSN video coverage begins with a nonsection match Friday as South Fayette faces Bishop Canevin.

Baseball openers

Not everybody will be bundled up to start the 2022 WPIAL baseball season Friday.

Several schools have raised the money to head south and open up in what they hope is sunny Florida or the Carolinas.

Among the locals who traveled south include Waynesburg Central, Deer Lakes, Chartiers-Houston, West Mifflin, West Greene and Burgettstown.

Class A defending champion Union is the only 2021 champion in action Friday as the Scotties are scheduled to play at Mohawk.

Defending PIAA Class 5A champion Bethel Park is slated to open at home Friday against former section foe Canon-McMillan.

Softball lid lifters

Half of the defending WPIAL softball champions are scheduled to open the 2022 campaign Friday.

Class 6A champion Bethel Park visits Shaler while Class 2A champion Laurel also hits the road to take on Hopewell.

Last season’s WPIAL and PIAA 3A champion Mt. Pleasant will open up the new season at Penn-Trafford.

