What to watch for in WPIAL sports for May 25, 2022: Boys volleyball, lacrosse titles up for grabs

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 9:50 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review North Allegheny senior Caleb Schall (2) attempts to set Varun Kaveti (34) up for a kill against Penn-Trafford May 23, 2022, in a WPIAL Class 3A volleyball semifinal at Fox Chapel.

The district gold starts to flow Wednesday with two WPIAL boys volleyball and three district lacrosse title matches.

In boys volleyball, could there be a changing of the guard in Class 3A?

North Allegheny has completely dominated the 3A landscape with 21 WPIAL boys volleyball championships, four straight crowns and 15 titles in the last 18 seasons.

However, the Tigers are the No. 2 seed in this year’s tournament after splitting two regular season matches and the section championship with Seneca Valley this spring.

The Raiders have never won a WPIAL boys volleyball championship.

Another team looking for its first title is Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. The Chargers are the top seed in the Class 2A playoffs and will face Montour in the finals Wednesday.

While OLSH is hoping for a first crown, the Spartans captured the very first WPIAL Class 2A championship 15 years ago. That 2007 championship banner is the only one Montour has captured.

Both title matches are at UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris with the 2A finals at 6 p.m. and the 3A title match at 8 p.m.

Watch both matches on Trib HSSN.

Also on Wednesday are the district consolation matches. The winners of the North Catholic vs. Ambridge match in 2A and Penn-Trafford against Shaler in 3A will advance to the PIAA playoffs.

Both consolation matches are At North Allegheny with 2A at 6 p.m. and 3A at 7:45 p.m.

Seeing double in Lax finals

Two Class 3A schools hope to double their pleasure and win double lacrosse gold Wednesday at Joe Walton Stadium on the campus of Robert Morris.

It’s a twin billing if you will as Shady Side Academy faces Mt. Lebanon in the girls finals at 6 p.m., followed by Mt. Lebanon against Shady Side Academy in the boys championship match at 8 p.m.

A new boys champion is guaranteed after Shady Side Academy eliminated North Allegheny in the boys 3A semifinals.

The Bulldogs’ only boys lacrosse crown was won in 2014.

The Blue Devils are trying for a fifth title after championship runs in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2014.

The Blue Devils girls lacrosse team is shooting for a sixth district title after winning in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2014 and 2016.

However, what have you done for me lately? The Bulldogs are trying to win a third straight WPIAL girls championship.

While Mt. Lebanon and Shady Side Academy are trying to pull of the rare boys and girls championship sweep, Mars pulled that exact thing off last season.

The Fightin’ Planets have both the boys and girls teams in the 2A finals again this season.

While the boys will have to wait until Thursday, the girls get the ball rolling Wednesday against Chartiers Valley in the 2A title match at 4 p.m.

The Colts are the No. 5 seed, but are coming off a victory over top-seeded Blackhawk in the semifinals.

All three title matches Wednesday can be seen on Trib HSSN.

Softball semifinals

The final of the final four softball games are set for Wednesday with the 6A, 4A and 2A semifinal games.

Of the four teams left standing in 6A, No. 7 seed North Allegheny may have an advantage.

While Hempfield, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley enjoyed first-round byes, the Tigers had to play an opening round game. After beating Peters Township, NA upset No. 2 Mt. Lebanon to earn a spot in the semifinals opposite of section rival Pine-Richland.

None of the four have played a game since May 18.

So while the Tigers have two games under their belt since the end of the regular season, Hempfield and Pine-Richland have played once in 14 days while it has been once in 13 days for Seneca Valley.

The Spartans face the Raiders at Fox Chapel at 4 p.m. while the Tigers and Rams face each other again at Mars at 5 p.m.

In the 4A semifinals, top-seeded Beaver has won 38 straight games, including twice against Montour this season. The Section 3 rivals play at Mars at 3 p.m.

The Section 1 and Section 2 champions meet in the other 4A semifinals game as Burrell battles Elizabeth Forward at Norwin at 3 p.m.

In 2A, Lawrence County rivals collide for a third time as undefeated Neshannock takes on three-time defending champion Laurel at Westminster College at 2 p.m.

The other unbeaten team in 2A, Frazier goes up against OLSH in a semifinals game at Norwin at 5 p.m.

Tags: Ambridge, Burrell, Chartiers Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Hempfield, Laurel, Mars, Montour, Mt. lebanon, Neshannock, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, Shaler