What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Oct. 17, 2022: Teams battle for final postseason berths
Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 10:29 PM
Forty-nine WPIAL girls soccer teams have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth, but as the end of the regular season is near, there are still several postseason berths up for grabs.
With a couple of exceptions, most district teams end section play Monday.
Here are the matches that carry postseason ramifications.
Section 1-3A, Kiski Area (4-7) at Indiana (5-6): The Little Indians have clinched and will be joined in the playoff by the Cavaliers if KA wins on the road.
Section 2-3A, Laurel Highlands (5-8) at Connellsville (7-6) and Belle Vernon (7-6) at Elizabeth Forward (11-1-1): Both the Falcons and Leopards qualify with a win. If Connellsville and Belle Vernon both win, tie or lose, then they both clinch.
Section 1-2A, Beaver (4-4-2) at North Catholic (11-0), Central Valley (3-7) at Hopewell (4-5-1) and Avonworth (9-2) at Quaker Valley (4-6-1): The Bobcats and the Vikings can clinch with a win. The Quaker Are eliminated with a loss. Beaver visits Hopewell to close out section play Tuesday.
Section 2-2A, Burrell (7-2-2) at Valley (5-6) and hosts Deer Lakes (4-6-1) at Knoch (8-1-1): The Vikings clinch with a win or a tie. The Lancers clinch with a win and a Valley loss or tie.
Section 1-A, Springdale (10-1) at Riverview (5-5): A Raiders win Monday or when they face Greensburg Central Catholic (8-2) on Tuesday eliminates Serra Catholic. Two Riverview losses, and the Eagles clinch.
Section 2-A, Bentworth (4-6-1) at Beth-Center (1-10) and South Allegheny (4-6-1) at Waynesburg Central (9-2): A Bearcats win or a Gladiators loss or tie clinches a playoff berth for Bentworth and eliminates South Allegheny based on head-to-head tiebreaker in favor of Bentworth.
Section 3-A, Mohawk (6-2) at Sewickley Academy (3-6) and Freedom (9-0) at South Side (3-6): A Panthers win or a Rams loss or tie clinches a playoff berth for Sewickley Academy and eliminates South Side based on head-to-head tiebreaker in favor of Sewickley Academy.
Teeing off for state gold
The top golfers will tee off on the first of two days in PIAA individual golf championships at the Penn State Golf Course in State College.
A total of 32 boys and 17 girls golfers from the WPIAL and City League are set to participate in the 36-hole state championship event.
The district golfer are listed below with their year and school:
3A Boys
Bertolo Blake 12 Mars
Burchianti Aidan 12 Central Catholic
Salvitti Rocco 12 Central Catholic
Walker Connor 12 Central Catholic
Carlson Kai 11 Avonworth
Hoffman Chris 10 North Allegheny
Joon Neil 11 Upper St. Clair
Lorish Wes 10 Plum
Lusk Colton 10 Peters Township
Martineau Harrison 11 Indiana
Masciantonio Blaise 12 Pine Richland
Ross Zack 11 Moon
Turowski Nick 11 Penn Trafford
Swidzinski Hunter 11 Butler
Taromina Benito 12 Allderdice
2A Boys
Bould Jackson 12 Quaker Valley
Dai Ethan 10 Quaker Valley
Schollaert Jonah 9 Quaker Valley
Davies Mitch 12 Knoch
Boyle Wade 12 Greensburg Central Catholic
Covey Nate 12 Freeport
Erdely Nixen 11 Frazier
Harbert Josh 12 Ligonier Valley
Harmon Severin 10 Sewickley Academy
Mucci Joey 12 Sewickley Academy
Jurica Hunter 12 Derry
Lohr Liam 11 Carmichaels
Maloney Rogan 11 Belle Vernon
Sethman Daniel 11 Brownsville
Tusai JP 11 South Park
Voytish Logan 11 Uniontown
Wrona Jay 11 Mohawk
Girls 3A
Benson Ellie 9 Peters Township
Brayton Lucy 12 Penn Hills
Malosh Marissa 12 South Fayette
Morgan Mya 9 Elizabeth Forward
Ranaweera Lihini 11 Seneca Valley
Sharek Madison 11 Seneca Valley
Rankin Katie Rose 12 North Allegheny
Gedris Lily 9 Allderdice
Girls 2A
Aigner Izabela 11 Greensburg Central Catholic
Bulger Eva 12 Quaker Valley
Konieczny Claire 12 Geibel Catholic
Lundgren Pearl 9 Eden Christian Academy
Mulderig Delaney 12 Shady Side Academy
Norton Kennedy 12 Central Valley
Petersen Gianna 12 Bethlehem Center
Snow Lillie 11 Freeport
Yourish Anna 12 Deer Lakes
Final four Monday
The WPIAL girls team tennis playoffs are halfway through the brackets with the semifinals matches in both Class 3A and 2A set for Monday.
The top four teams have advanced to the district final four with one exception. No. 5-seed Bethel Park edged rival and No. 4-seed Upper St. Clair in the quarterfinals, setting the stage for a new champion to be crowned after USC hoisted gold last season.
Bethel Park will battle another South Hills rival when it faces top-seed Mt. Lebanon at 3 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson high school.
The other semifinals match in 3A pits No. 2 seed Shady Side Academy against No. 3 North Allegheny in a match to be played at 3 p.m. at Sewickley Academy.
The Class 2A semifinals will be played at North Allegheny high school as top seed and defending champion Sewickley Academy faces No. 4 seed South Park at 3 p.m. and No. 2-seed Knoch takes on No. 3 seed Beaver at 2 p.m.
The winners meet for WPIAL gold Wednesday afternoon at the Janet L. Swanson Tennis Center at Washington & Jefferson.
Tomorrow’s losing teams also will meet Wednesday in the district consolation matches. The top three teams in both classifications qualify for the PIAA girls team tennis tournament.
