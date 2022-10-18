What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Oct. 18, 2022: Girls volleyball teams chase playoff spots

Monday, October 17, 2022 | 4:56 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

The final week of the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season is upon us with most section matches set for Tuesday and Thursday before the brackets are revealed Friday on Trib HSSN.

Fifty-seven teams have clinched a district postseason berth with as many as 16 more spots still a possibility.

One of the craziest sections heading into the final week is Section 2-3A where none of the four playoff spots have been clinched heading into the final week.

That is because one game separates the top five teams in the standings.

Montour, Moon and Trinity are all 7-3, South Fayette is a half-game back at 7-4 and Oakland Catholic is 6-5.

On Tuesday, Trinity hosts Oakland Catholic, while Montour visits Chartiers Valley (1-10) and Moon is at West Allegheny (1-9).

Another battle for playoff spots with four teams in the hunt is in Section 3-3A.

While Thomas Jefferson (12-0) and Albert Gallatin (9-3) have already clinched, one game is the difference between the next four teams in the standings.

Ringgold (6-6) travels to Laurel Highlands (5-7) in a key match on Tuesday, while Uniontown (6-6) host Thomas Jefferson and Elizabeth Forward (5-7) welcomes Albert Gallatin.

State links gold up for grabs

Under less than ideal conditions weather-wise, the top golfers in the state will continue their battle for state gold in the second of the two-day PIAA individual golf championships at the Penn State Golf Course in State College on Tuesday.

The 36-hole, two-day event includes 49 boys and girls golfers from the WPIAL and City League.

Check out the Trib HSSN website for first round results.

PIHL northern pucks

Now in its third week, there a four PIHL hockey games slated for Tuesday, including a couple of games in what could be if the weather forecasts are correct, the great white north.

In Class 3A, Mt. Lebanon (1-2) looks to even its early record with a trip to Erie to battle Cathedral Prep (2-1), which is in a logjam near the top of the classification.

Not as far north in Cranberry, an early clash of unbeaten teams takes place in Class A as North Hills visits North Catholic. The Indians have won their only game played thus far while the Trojans are 2-0.

Watch the North Hills at North Catholic game on Trib HSSN on Tuesday.

Tags: Albert Gallatin, Chartiers Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Laurel Highlands, Montour, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Catholic, North Hills, Oakland Catholic, Ringgold, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Uniontown, West Allegheny