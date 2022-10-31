What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Oct. 31, 2022: Plenty of treats for playoff soccer fans

Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 8:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Melia Peer (left) battles Bethel Park’s Kristen Horgan for a header during their game on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Bethel Park High School.

Happy Halloween! The district postseason treats to its many soccer fans are a handful of girls and boys final four matches on the pitch Monday night.

The girls Class 4A postseason has become a bit of a district civil war.

Two north teams and two south teams remaining. So the WPIAL will send them all east to the neutral site of Gateway High School.

On the left side of the bracket, top-seeded North Allegheny will face section rival Seneca Valley at 6 p.m.

The two teams split in the regular season, with the Raiders winning at home 2-1 in September, while the Tigers picked up a shutout victory in October, 1-0.

On the right side, No. 2 Mt. Lebanon will battle No. 3 Peters Township at 8 p.m.

The Blue Devils suffered two losses all season and both were at the hands of the Indians, 4-3 at Peters Township in September and at home to PT in October, 4-2.

Former champs searching for finals

Five years ago, both the Waynesburg Central and Greensburg Central Catholic girls soccer teams won gold. The Raiders won the 2A title while the Centurions claimed the 2017 Class A crown.

Now, both are a win away from playing for another championship when they hit the pitch for their respective Class A semifinals matches Monday.

GCC will battle top-seeded Freedom at North Allegheny at 6 p.m.. The Bulldogs raised WPIAL Class A gold the following year in 2018.

Waynesburg will face No. 2 Springdale at Peters Township at 6 p.m.. The Dynamos always seem to be in the hunt, but they haven’t won a district championship since 2009.

How the west was won

The WPIAL Class 3A boys soccer postseason has turned into a good western.

Three of the four remaining teams are all west of the City of Pittsburgh.

Two neighbors square off at West Allegheny at 8 p.m.on Monday as top-seeded Moon takes on Cinderella Montour.

The undefeated Tigers swept their season series with the Spartans, winning 1-0 in September and following that up with another shutout in October, 3-0.

In the other semifinals match at West A on Monday at 6:15 p.m., Ambridge takes on Plum.

The No. 11-seeded Bridgers have outscored Hampton and Thomas Jefferson in the first two rounds, 10-1, while the No. 2 Mustangs knocked off North Catholic and South Fayette by a combined margin of 7-3, with the victory over the Lions coming on penalty kicks.

Also on Monday, the boys soccer Class 2A semifinals are set:

No. 4 Deer Lakes vs. No. 1 South Park at Peters Township at 8 p.m.

No. 6 Beaver vs. No. 2 Quaker Valley at North Allegheny at 8 p.m.

Tags: Ambridge, Beaver, Deer Lakes, Freedom, Greensburg C.C., Montour, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Plum, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, South Park, Springdale, Waynesburg