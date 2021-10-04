What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Oct. 4, 2021: Peters Township heads to Moon for girls soccer clash

Sunday, October 3, 2021 | 9:41 PM

The first full week of WPIAL October soccer begins with a busy night on the pitch for the girls.

The marquee match is for first place in Section 2-4A as Moon hosts Peters Township.

The Tigers are 6-1 in the section while the Indians are even in the loss column with a section mark of 5-1-2.

Moon, coming off its only loss of the year to Mt. Lebanon, defeated Peters Township on the road earlier this season, 2-0.

Both of these programs reached the WPIAL final four a year ago, however Peters Township lost to eventual champion North Allegheny while Moon fell to Butler in the Class 4A semifinals.

Top 4 in Section 3-3A

The top four teams in each WPIAL girls soccer section will qualify of the upcoming district playoffs.

So a pair of matches in Section 3-3A on Monday will have playoff atmospheres as the top four teams go head-to-head.

First place Connellsville hosts second place Belle Vernon. The Falcons have a two-game lead and beat the Leopards earlier this season, 1-0.

Greensburg Salem and Ringgold are even in the win column in the fight for third place. The Rams host the Golden Lions.

Ringgold won the first meeting between the two teams last month, 5-2.

The golden pitch

In the last 35 years, both the Peters Township and Quaker Valley boys soccer programs have been elite.

The Indians and Quakers have combined for 18 WPIAL championships since 1986, with nine titles each.

In the last decade, they have each won two district crowns.

These two dominant programs are still near the top in their respective classifications.

Peters Township has won 10 of 11 games this season and is a half-game out of first place in Section 2-4A while Quaker Valley 11-0 and in first place in Section 4-2A.

The Indians host the Quakers in a nonsection boys soccer match Monday.

