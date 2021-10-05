What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Oct. 5, 2021: Class AAA boys golfers chase WPIAL gold

Monday, October 4, 2021 | 10:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti watches his tee shot on No. 17 during the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at South Hills Country Club.

Seventeen years ago, Pine-Richland senior Mike Van Sickle, now a pro golfer, tamed the Mystic Rock Golf Course and shot a 3-over par 75 to capture his second straight WPIAL boys individual golf championship.

On Tuesday, the best boys Class AAA golfers in the district will once again tee off Nemacolin Country Club in the WPIAL individual boys golf championships.

Thirty-six golfers will tee off in the morning with the winner being crowned WPIAL champion.

The top 14 finishers will qualify directly to the PIAA championships provided their score Tuesday does not exceed 100.

Moon senior Justin Scalley won the 2020 crown. The highest finishing underclassman a year ago was current Central Catholic junior Rocco Salvitti, who finished in third place in the championships last fall, two strokes behind Scalley.

Volley for first

With two weeks left in section play, Tuesday is a busy night around the WPIAL girls volleyball courts.

There are 52 section matches scheduled, with two of them being clashes for first place.

In Section 1-3A, Indiana and Plum are deadlocked in first place with 7-1 section records.

The Mustangs host the Little Indians on Tuesday; nearly a month after Indiana won at home, 3-0.

In Section 3-A, power Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Bishop Canevin meet at BC.

The Crusaders blanked the Chargers at OLSH last month, 3-0.

Bishop Canevin is 7-0 in section play while OLSH is a game back at 6-1.

You can watch this Class A showdown match on Trib HSSN.

Dragons slayers?

Norwin has built a comfortable two-game lead in WPIAL Section 3-4A boys soccer with two weeks left.

The battle behind the Knights is heating up. What would you expect with the Dragons involved.

Allderdice is in second place with a 6-2 section record, a half-game in front of 6-3 Penn-Trafford. Central Catholic is hot on the heels of both with a 5-3 mark.

On Tuesday, Allderdice hosts Penn-Trafford while Central Catholic is home to last place Hempfield.

The Dragons beat the Warriors, 2-1, last month at Penn-Trafford.

