What to watch for in WPIAL sports Oct. 11, 2021: Playoff berths on the line in boys soccer

By:

Sunday, October 10, 2021 | 7:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Springdale’s Chris Mitchell moves the ball upfield against Aquinas Academy during a game on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Hampton.

The final week of section play in WPIAL soccer begins with a busy night on the boys soccer pitch.

Two of the bigger matches take place in Section 2-A. One for the top spot in the section and one for a possible playoff berth.

Eden Christian visits Winchester Thurston in a battle for first place between two teams with a combined overall record of 25-1-1.

The lone loss was when the host Bears edged the Warriors at Eden Christian, 1-0, last month.

The other match in Section 2 is a contest between two of the three teams fighting for third and fourth place as Carlynton (4-6) hosts Springdale (5-4-1).

The visiting Dynamos can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

In the middle between the two teams is Aquinas Academy. The Warriors are 4-5-1 and visit Bishop Canevin.

Other key boys soccer matches on Monday:

McGuffey (6-2-1) visits Yough (6-4), and Mt. Pleasant (5-3-1) is at Waynesburg Central (3-5) in Section 3-2A while Hopewell (4-6) hosts Freedom (6-5) in a fight for fourth place in Section 4-AA.

Girls soccer 4A frays

Moon is in first place in Section 2-4A girls soccer with Peters Township sitting in second place.

Two games separate four teams in the fight for third place, and all four of those teams go head-to-head on Monday.

Upper St. Clair (5-3-2) visits neighboring Bethel Park (4-5-1) while Mt. Lebanon (4-4-1) will host Canon-McMillan (4-6).

The first meetings between these teams last month were both decided by one goal.

The Panthers beat the Black Hawks, 3-2, while the Blue Devils well blanked by the Big Macs, 1-0.

Love for the 2A team tennis playoffs

With the district singles and doubles girls championships in the rearview mirror, the WPIAL girls team tennis postseason takes center stage starting this week.

While the Class 3A tournament begins Tuesday, first round action in the 2A playoffs starts Monday.

Defending champion Knoch is the top seed and received a first-round bye and won’t need to play until the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Sewickley Academy won WPIAL Class 2A gold in 2017, ‘18 and ‘19 and is the No. 2 seed. The Panthers host Ringgold.

The other six first-round matches on Monday afternoon:

Winchester Thurston at Central Valley

Ellis School at Valley

Neshannock at South Park

North Catholic at Beaver

Southmoreland vs. Montour at Canon-McMillan

Quaker Valley vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Racquet Club

Tags: Aquinas Academy, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Canon-McMillan, Carlynton, Eden Christian, Freedom, Hopewell, McGuffey, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, Sewickley Academy, Springdale, Upper St. Clair, Waynesburg, Winchester Thurston, Yough