What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 1, 2022: Title rematch in boys volleyball

By:

Friday, April 1, 2022 | 12:21 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle celebrates after defeating North Catholic in the 2021 WPIAL Class 2A boys volleyball finals.

While Class 2A teams in WPIAL boys volleyball will have to wait until next week to begin their section schedule, the first full week of the new season ends with a gem of a nonsection match.

It’s a rematch of the 2021 WPIAL 2A championship match as Seton LaSalle visits North Catholic.

Both teams are off to good starts this season with the Rebels winning all three of their matches thus far while the Trojans enter Friday’s contest at 1-0.

Seton LaSalle defeated North Catholic in last year’s title match, 3-1, to win the school’s first district boys volleyball crown.

You can watch the game Friday evening at 7:05 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Friday night lax

It’s early in the 2022 season, but there are two lacrosse matches Friday pitting undefeated teams against each other.

On the girls side, Plum will host Norwin.

Both teams won their season openers earlier this week against Yough.

The Knights won 19-2 while the Mustangs cruised to a 22-3 triumph.

In boys lacrosse, two of the most decorated district teams clash when Peters Township hosts Hampton.

The Indians are 2-0 this young season while the Talbots enter the match with a 1-0 mark.

Hampton has won four WPIAL 2A titles, but none since 2015. Peters Township won back-to-back 3A championships in 2017 and 2018.

Diamond schedule in jeopardy

One day after hitting 70 degrees, there is snow in the forecast for Friday.

That is one heck of an April Fool’s joke by Mother Nature.

If, somehow, some way, some diamond action does take place, there are two WPIAL baseball section games and six district softball contests schedule for the first day of April.

In baseball, Summit Academy is expected to make a return to the ballfield when it hosts South Side in a Section 2-2A contest.

The Knights haven’t played a game since 2019 since there was no 2020 season and Summit Academy did not participate in athletics last year due to covid-19 protocols.

In softball, North Hills is slated to open up Section 3-5A play against Mars. The Indians won the WPIAL 5A championship last spring after finishing in second place in their section.