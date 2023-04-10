What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 10, 2023: Mt. Lebanon-Central Catholic begin 3-game series

Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 8:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic pitcher James Hensell delivers against Hempfield on Monday, April 3, 2023, at No Offseason in West Deer.

Easter Monday has most WPIAL baseball and softball teams enjoying the day off. However, there is some action to begin the new week.

It has been a major struggle for defending WPIAL 6A baseball champion Mt. Lebanon in 2023.

More than two weeks into the season, the Blue Devils still are looking for their first win.

Mt. Lebanon has lost all seven games they have played, including an 0-3 start in Section 2-6A.

The Blue Devils were swept in their first three-game section series last week by Canon-McMillan. The Big Macs outscored the Blue Devils by a combined score of 22-13 in those three games.

A new week brings new hope. On Monday, Mt. Lebanon will host Central Catholic in the first of three straight games.

The Vikings are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in section play after dropping two of three to Hempfield last week.

More baseball section series openers

There are a total of five WPIAL baseball section series openers set for Monday, including four games in Class 6A.

Besides the Central Catholic-Mt. Lebanon game in Section 2, first-place Canon-McMillan (3-0, 5-1) visits Norwin (2-1, 2-5), and Hempfield (2-1, 4-3) is home to Baldwin (1-2, 3-5).

In Section 1-6A, Pine-Richland (1-2, 6-3) looks to bounce back after dropping two of three to Butler. The Rams visit Allderdice (0-3, 1-3). The Dragons were swept last week by first-place Seneca Valley.

The other section series Monday features two teams going in opposite directions.

Section 3-5A first-place Shaler (2-0, 7-1) hosts New Castle (0-2, 0-4). The Titans swept Moon last week, and the Red Hurricane lost back-to-back games to North Hills.

Softball section matchups

Charleroi has turned out to be one of the surprise stories of this young softball season.

The Cougars are off to a 6-0 start, including a victory in their only Section 3-2A game thus far.

Charleroi’s second section matchup is Monday at Burgettstown.

The Blue Devils, along with the Cougars and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, have yet to lose a section game.

Burgettstown is 2-0 in the section and 5-2 overall.

The only other softball section game Monday has Mapletown visiting Carmichaels.

The Maples are 1-1 in Section 2-A, 2-3 overall. Meanwhile, the Mighty Mikes are 3-0 in section play and 7-0 overall.

