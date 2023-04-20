What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 20, 2023: Mt. Lebanon, Norwin to settle things

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Tyler Smith slides into third base with a triple against Upper St. Clair during the sixth inning of the 2022 WPIAL Class 6A championship game.

It has been a rough spring for the defending WPIAL Class 6A baseball champions.

Mt. Lebanon lost its first eight games this season, including a 0-4 start in Section 2-6A.

The Blue Devils had turned it around a bit of late, winning the last two games of last week’s Central Catholic series and winning the first game of the three-game set this week with Norwin on Monday, 10-0.

However, on Wednesday, the Knights evened the series with a 10-2 win at home.

On Thursday, Mt. Lebanon hosts Norwin in the decisive third game.

Also in Section 2-6A on Thursday, Canon-McMillan hosts Hempfield at Wild Things Park in Washington in the finale of their three-game series.

The Big Macs are trying to avoid a sweep after losing at home on Monday, 7-6, then at first-place Hempfield on Wednesday, 11-1.

Also in 6A on Thursday, North Allegheny will try to sweep three from Allderdice, while Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland in Section 1-6A and Central Catholic visiting Baldwin in Section 2-6A will be the rubber games of their section-series.

Diamond dandies

A couple of key midseason series conclude Thursday in Class 3A.

In Section 3-3A, East Allegheny travels to Burrell (4-3, 6-5).

On Wednesday, the Wildcats beat the Buccaneers, 6-3.

The Wildcats are alone in first place with a 5-0 section record, 7-1 overall, while the Bucs are now 4-3 in the section and 6-5 overall.

In Section 4-3A, McGuffey and Greensburg Salem have one loss in section play and trail first place Yough by one in the loss column.

The Highlanders visit the Golden Lions on Thursday after handing Greensburg Salem its first section loss Monday at frigid Wild Things Park, 5-2.

Softball and volleyball

Two sections games stick out Thursday in softball and boys volleyball.

In softball, Highlands has a half-game lead over West Mifflin in the battle for third place behind Indiana and Knoch in Section 1-4A.

The Golden Rams are 3-2 in the section while the Titans are 2-2. Highlands hosts West Mifflin on Thursday.

In boys volleyball, Ambridge hosts Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in a Section 1-2A match.

The Bridgers are alone in first place with a 6-0 section record, while the Chargers are fighting for their playoff lives at 2-4, one game behind fourth-place Montour.

Last year in the 2A semifinals, OLSH blanked perennial power Ambridge, 3-0, to advance to the district finals.