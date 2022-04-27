What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 28, 2022: Butler baseball looks to climb section ladder

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 6:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Madden Clement delivers against Seneca Valley last season.

Things can change quickly in Section 1-6A baseball in the WPIAL.

Last week at this time, Butler was in first place in a crowded section.

However, losses to Pine-Richland in the second game of last week’s sectional series and to North Allegheny on Tuesday have dropped the Golden Tornado into third place in the section behind the Rams and Tigers.

Game two of the NA series is at Butler on Thursday, a game you can hear on Trib HSSN at 3:30 p.m.

Butler hopes to find its offensive stroke. In winning their first six games this season, the Golden Tornado averaged over six runs per game. In the back-to-back losses, Butler has been outscored 6-0.

Softball showdowns, twin bills

A month from now, the West Greene softball team hopes to be closing in on a record sixth straight WPIAL championship.

However, for now, coach Billy Simms and his Pioneers are focused on clinching another section championship.

Thursday’s big Section 2-A showdown with Greensburg Central Catholic would go a long way toward another plaque.

West Greene has a one-game lead over GCC in the loss column and a Pioneers home win would give them a two-game lead with two section games left, thus clinching at least a tie for the title.

The Centurions’ lone section loss coming into Wednesday was a home loss to the Pioneers last week, 13-3.

Also on the softball diamonds on Thursday there will be a pair of district section doubleheaders.

In Section 2-4A, first place Elizabeth Forward will take on Uniontown in a twin bill while in Section 2-3A, Keystone Oaks takes on Quaker Valley in a doubleheader at QV.

Playoff positioning

After Thursday, there will be two weeks left in the WPIAL boys volleyball regular season.

So while the chase for section titles is winding down, some teams in the middle of the pack are fighting to secure playoff spots and positioning.

Two such matches can be found in Class 3A.

In Section 1-3A, Bethel Park will visit Peters Township.

Canon-McMillan (7-1) and Upper St. Clair (6-2) are currently the top teams, with the Black Hawks (5-2) and Indians (5-3) in good shape for a top four finish and a playoff spot.

In Section 2-3A, Shaler hosts Butler.

Both teams are looking up in the section at North Allegheny (8-0) and Seneca Valley (6-1).

While Bethel Park and Peters Township have a two-game lead over fifth-place Hempfield in the playoff chase, things are closer in Section 2.

Fox Chapel is one game behind Shaler and Butler in the postseason race.

