What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 6, 2022: Matchups of top teams on boys volleyball court

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 7:16 PM

Tribune-Review

A share of the early lead in WPIAL boys volleyball Section 3-2A is up for grabs Thursday when defending champion Seton LaSalle visits Trinity.

Both teams won their section openers Tuesday with the Rebels rolling past Steel Valley while the Hillers won at Bishop Canevin.

The two are tied for first place with Thomas Jefferson.

Some other boys volleyball matches to keep an eye on Thursday include:

• Section 1-3A, Bethel Park (2-0) at Upper St. Clair (2-1)

• Section 2-3A, Butler (2-1) at North Allegheny (2-0)

• Section 3-3A, Hempfield (2-1) at Penn-Trafford (2-0)

• Section 1-2A, Ambridge (0-1) at North Catholic (1-0) in a rematch of a WPIAL 2A semifinals match from last season, won by the Trojans, 3-0.

Light day on the diamonds

Thursday is a good day for makeup action on the diamond.

One of the baseball games scheduled is the completion of the two-game section series between a pair of Class 4A playoff teams from a year ago when Montour faces Quaker Valley in Bell Acres.

The Quakers have been limited in playing only two games this year, entering the game at 1-1 overall.

After losing their season opener, the Spartans have won five straight, including a win over QV last week at home.

Montour edged Quaker Valley, 3-2, in eight innings in their first meeting. Senior Matt Luchovick had two hits and an RBI for the Spartans while junior Vinnie Markulin picked up the win in relief with three scoreless innings.

Tennis singles sectionals finals

The field has been determined for the 2022 WPIAL boys singles tennis championships next week.

Now on day two of the singles sectionals, seeding will be at stake with the championship and consolation matches in each of the four sections in both Class 3A and 2A.

Those matches will take place at these eight sites:

• Section 1-3A at Franklin Regional

• Section 2-3A at North Allegheny

• Section 3-3A at Fox Chapel

• Section 4-3A at Bethel Park

• Section 1-2A at Greensburg Central Catholic

• Section 2-2A at Blackhawk

• Section 3-2A at Valley

• Section 4-2A at Sewickley Academy Courts at Nichols Field

The district boys singles tennis tournament is scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday.