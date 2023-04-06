What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 6, 2023: Volleyball teams clash with 1st place on line

By:

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Tribune-Review

There might be storms brewing in the area Thursday, but they won’t wash away a busy schedule of WPIAL boys volleyball.

There are five Class 3A section matches, including an early season battle for first place in Section 1 as Canon-McMillan hosts Peters Township.

The Big Macs and Indians are both 1-0 and tied for first place with Upper St. Clair after winning their section openers on Tuesday.

In Section 1-2A, the last two teams that haven’t lost in section action collide for first place as Hopewell visits Ambridge.

The Bridgers have been busier thus far, with a 3-0 section record while the Vikings are 1-0.

Mars and Latrobe are tied for the early lead in Section 2-2A with 1-0 section records. Mars visits Deer Lakes while the Latrobe at Derry match has been postponed until May 8.

Series finales

If Mother Nature cooperates, the conclusion of the first set of 6A three-game section series takes place Thursday.

Because there are only five teams in Section 1-6A and six teams in Section 2-6A, the district decided to go with a three-game section series each week in 6A instead of the two-gamers played by the other five classifications.

In Section 1, Seneca Valley goes for the sweep when it hosts Allderdice while Pine-Richland hosts Butler in the rubber game of their three games set.

In Section 2, Canon-McMillan hosts Mt. Lebanon and the Big Macs are going for the three-game sweep of the defending champion Blue Devils.

The other two series are even at 1-1. Hempfield visits Central Catholic and Baldwin hosts Norwin.

Softball showdown

Two teams that have yet to lose in WPIAL softball this season collide Thursday in a nonsection matchup.

Avonworth is 8-0 and tied for first place in Section 1-3A. The defending champs host a Laurel team that is tied for first in Section 1-2A and is 3-0 this season.

There are two section softball games slated for Thursday.

Moon (0-0, 1-2) visits West Allegheny (1-0, 8-0) in Section 3-5A while Rochester (0-2, 0-2) is home to Northgate (2-1, 2-2) in Section 1-A.