What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 8, 2021: Section volleyball matchups aplenty

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | 11:43 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Ambridge Area’s Josh Meyer records a block against Seton LaSalle’s Nathan Zini during the 2019 WPIAL Class AA boys volleyball championships.

WPIAL Class AA boys volleyball completes its first week of section play Thursday.

Defending district champion Ambridge has its home section opener when the Bridgers host North Catholic on Thursday.

The Trojans were a playoff team two years ago, beating Keystone Oaks in the first round before losing to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals.

Speaking of OLSH, after losing to Ambridge 3-1 in their section opener on Tuesday, the Chargers will visit Beaver County Christian on Thursday.

BCC lost to Seton LaSalle in the 2019 AA quarterfinals while OLSH fell to the Rebels in the district semifinals.

Break the routine

The Shenango baseball team hopes to break an early season routine they are in.

The Wildcats won their first two, they lost two straight, now have won two in a row again.

That would not bode well for their nonsection home game Thursday against Union.

The Scotties are trying to get back on the winning track after winning their first three games then being shut out by Neshannock, 5-0, in their most recent outing.

Lots of O?

If you are headed out to the nonsection softball game between Charleroi and McGuffey and you are planning to keep score, bring a couple of extra pencils.

This is only the second game of the season for McGuffey. The Highlanders scored 20 runs on Tuesday in a 20-7 victory over Chartiers-Houston.

Charleroi is 1-2 coming into Thursday’s game. However, in the Cougars’ lone victory, they scored 24 runs in a shutout of Washington.