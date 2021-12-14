What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Dec. 14, 2021: Section rivalries to tip off

By:

Monday, December 13, 2021 | 8:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Royce Parham battles North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins for a rebound during a game last season.

While a good chunk of WPIAL boys basketball teams will tip off section play Friday, four Class 6A Section 1 teams are set to begin section play with a bang less than a week into the 2021-2022 season.

Two of the top players in the classification square off when Butler visits North Hills.

The 2020 district champion Golden Tornado are led by 6-foot-1 senior guard Devin Carney, who averaged nearly 30 points per game a year ago.

Meanwhile, Royce Parham is expecting a super sophomore season after a big debut last year to his high school career, as he averaged 17 points per game for the Indians. Speaking of big, Parham is a 6-7 10th grader.

Both teams are 2-0 following a successful opening weekend in which they hosted their own tip-off tournaments.

The other 6A Section 1 clash Tuesday has North Allegheny visiting Seneca Valley.

The Tigers are also 2-0 while the Raiders split their first two nonsection games.

The teams split their head-to-head games a year ago, and both saw their season end in the 6A quarterfinals.

Howdy, neighbor

Most district rivals might be separated by only 3 miles or so.

Keystone Oaks and Seton LaSalle are separated by a good 3-wood.

The two schools right across the street from each other will clash in an early season battle of Class 4A vs. 3A.

Seton LaSalle finished 10-9 last year and lost in the 3A quarterfinals. The Rebels are expected to compete in Section 2 with junior point guard Connor Spratt leading the way.

Keystone Oaks only won one game last season, but optimism runs rampant with the hiring of former Peters Township coach Gary Goga along with former Seton LaSalle coach Johnny Lee joining him as an assistant.

The Golden Eagles have already won their first two games this season.

Nonsection showdown

Two of the top girls basketball teams in Class 6A collide in an early season nonsection showdown when Norwin hosts Upper St. Clair.

The teams last met in the 6A semifinals a year ago when the Panthers edged the Knights, 33-31, to earn a spot in the district title game against North Allegheny.

That result marked the second straight year USC ended Norwin’s season.

The Knights fell to the Panthers in the 2020 WPIAL quarterfinals, 52-39.

Both teams were Trib HSSN preseason top 5 teams with Upper St. Clair ranked No. 2 and Norwin checking in at No. 4.