What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Dec. 28, 2021: More Holiday hoops

By:

Monday, December 27, 2021 | 9:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Emma Fischer drives to the basket against Pine-Richland’s Gianna Reighard during their game on Dec. 17.

Welcome to Day 2 of the WPIAL holiday hoops season.

Two other district boys basketball have hit the road, traveling two hours south to participate in the Snowball Tournament in Oakland, Md.

On Tuesday, Uniontown plays North Stafford (Va.) while Thomas Jefferson takes on host Southern Garrett (Md).

If the Red Raiders and Jaguars either both win or both lose, they will play in the championship or consolation game against each other on Wednesday, nearly 90 miles away from home.

Thomas Jefferson and Uniontown already played once this season. TJ won 63-56 two weeks ago.

Boys tournaments

Other holiday boys basketball tournaments tipping off on Tuesday include the Apollo-Ridge, Avella, Aquinas Academy, Freeport, Hampton, Kiski Area, Laurel Highlands, Laurel, Monessen, Montour, Moon, Neshannock, Northgate, Penn-Trafford, South Allegheny, South Fayette and St. Joseph’s holiday tournaments.

Another annual event will take place at the Beaver County Golden Dome as the two-day C.J. Betters event brings some of the top teams from around Beaver County to the hardwood.

The schedule for Tuesday includes:

• Freedom vs. Central Valley at 2 p.m.

• Rochester vs. Ambridge at 3:30 p.m.

• Beaver vs. Aliquippa at 5 p.m.

• Pine-Richland vs. Blackhawk at 6:30 p.m.

• New Castle vs. Beaver Falls at 8 p.m.

The round-robin event continues on Wednesday.

Girls tournaments

As far as girls basketball tournaments tipping off Tuesday, they include the Apollo-Ridge, Burgettstown, Butler, Cal U, Elizabeth Forwards, Hampton, Highlands, Kiski Area, Laurel, McGuffey, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford and St. Joseph’s holiday tournaments.

The Wright Automotive Holiday Tournament at North Allegheny features some of the top WPIAL girls hoops programs and features four games on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Tuesday schedule is:

• North Catholic at North Allegheny at 1:30 p.m.

• Chartiers Valley vs. Trinity at 3 p.m.

• Baldwin vs. Obama Academy at 5 p.m.

• Pine-Richland vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 6:30 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule with the same times above has Baldwin at North Allegheny, Pine-Richland vs. Trinity, Obama Academy vs. OLSH and North Catholic vs. Chartiers Valley.