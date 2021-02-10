What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 11, 2021: Girls basketball rivals face off

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 7:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney celebrates during an overtime victory over Oakland Catholic last season.

A pair of eastern rivals, one in Allegheny County and the other in Westmoreland County, square off in key 6A and 5A section contests highlighting a busy Thursday of girls basketball around the WPIAL.

In Class 6A, Norwin hosts Penn-Trafford with second place at stake in Section 1-6A.

The Warriors are 8-2 and the Knights check in with a 7-2 record. Both trail first-place North Allegheny (10-0) and have distanced themselves from fourth-place Butler (6-4).

Penn-Trafford won the first meeting, 50-46 on Jan. 18. Freshman Olivia Pepple had a game-high 19 points for P-T.

Both teams enter the game, which can be heard on HSSN, with three-game winning streaks.

In Class 5A, Woodland Hills visits Penn Hills in a game you can watch on HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

The host Indians are 2-2 in Section 4-5A, 6-5 overall, but have been playing better lately, winning four of their last six games including victories over 2A section leader Winchester Thurston and 6A power Mt. Lebanon.

The Wolverines are tied with Latrobe for first place with perfect section records. However, Woodland Hills had some covid issues earlier and has only played two games in the last 22 days.

Woodland Hills beat Penn Hills in their earlier meeting, 62-48, with senior Peyton Pinkney and sophomore Kayla Walter each scoring 18 points.

Top four face off

The top four teams in Section 1-2A girls basketball will square off in a pair of dandies on Thursday.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (10-1) will visit Sewickley Academy (5-2) while Neshannock (9-1) hits the road to face Shenango (5-4).

The Chargers and Lancers are separated by a half-game in the fight for first place and split against each other. If they can win out, they would be co-section champs.

However, the Panthers still have hopes for a share of the section crown with two losses, and while the Wildcats have four section losses, they are 10-5 overall.

In the first meetings, OLSH edged Sewickley Academy, 49-43, with junior Katie Hoff leading the Chargers with 14 points. Neshannock edged Shenango, 47-46, with junior Neiah Nogay scoring a game-high 16 points.

You can watch the Neshannock at Shenango game and listen to the OLSH at Sewickley Academy contest on HSSN.