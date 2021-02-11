What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 12, 2021: Girls basketball titans to clash

Thursday, February 11, 2021 | 11:36 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Charters Valley’s Aislin Malcolm (2) handles the ball against Gateway’s Marina Grado (23) on Jan. 18.

Did you ever think about being a WPIAL promoter where you could make this team face that team in a dream matchup?

That dream becomes reality Friday when defending Class 6A girls basketball champion North Allegheny battles two-time defending 5A champion Chartiers Valley.

The Colts are one of the favorites to three-peat as they are alone in first place in Section 1-5A with an 8-0 mark and an overall record of 13-1.

Tim McConnell’s team made history earlier this season by setting the all-time WPIAL and PIAA girls basketball win streak record at 64 in a row. The streak was snapped by Trinity on Jan. 23 and since then, CV has won six in a row.

North Allegheny has been building a nice winning streak as well. The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the district and state in 6A with a 12-0 record.

The Tigers have now won 25 games in a row dating to last season. The last time NA lost was to Elizabeth Seton from Maryland, 46-40, in January of 2020.

Now these two girls basketball powers collide at 7 p.m. Friday at Chartiers Valley. You can watch the game here on HSSN.

Colts vs. ‘Canes

The first meeting of the year had No. 1 Chartiers Valley hosting No. 2 New Castle in a battle of undefeated teams on Jan. 19.

The Red Hurricane dominated and cruised to a 73-45 road win over the Colts.

Now the rematch takes place Friday at New Castle with the roles reversed. Both teams have one loss, and it’s the ‘Canes at No. 1 and the Colts No. 2.

Chartiers Valley has won seven straight since that loss while New Castle beat South Fayette on Tuesday by 22 points after losing for the first time this past Saturday, 62-56 to Belle Vernon.

Junior Sheldon Cox had 15 points to lead the Red Hurricane in the first meeting while the NC defense was a big part of the win, limiting Colts senior Brayden Reynolds to only 19 points, most of which came late with the ‘Canes cruising to victory.

You can watch the game on HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Grand opening

Peters Township (3-1, 4-6) will host Canon-McMillan (0-6, 0-9) in a Section 2-6A boys basketball game Friday.

If the matchup isn’t intriguing, the location will be. The game will be played at the state-of-the-art facility at the new Peters Township high school.

While the upcoming basketball playoffs will feature home-court advantage for the higher seeds through the semifinals, there is talk that the new Peters facility could be one of the high school sites to host some district championship games.

You can check out the new facility as the game will be video streamed on HSSN.

