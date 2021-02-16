What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 17, 2021: Premier Class 3A matchup

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 | 10:42 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent South Allegheny’s Antonio Epps shoots a 3-pointrt late in the game against Shady Side Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

South Allegheny and Shady Side Academy are not only the top two teams in Section 3, they also are two of the best in WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball.

The pair meet for a second time in two weeks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Shady Side Academy in a game available on HSSN.

Top-ranked South Allegheny, winners of three straight and five of their last six, is 7-0 in the section and 10-2 overall.

Shady Side Academy (9-1, 7-1) also has won three in a row since its lone loss, 56-49 at South Allegheny on Feb. 2.

The Epps brothers combined for 36 points for the Gladiators, with senior Antonio scoring 20 points and sophomore Bryce adding 16.

Other side of the coin

While the South Allegheny and Shady Side Academy boys basketball teams have thrived, the girls basketball teams at those two schools have struggled.

Shady Side Academy has yet to win in seven games. South Allegheny is 1-13. In fact, the Gladiators lone win was over the Bulldogs, 58-51 on Feb. 2.

The two will square off at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Shady Side Academy.

Sub-sectionals continue

The WPIAL individual wrestling postseason continues Wednesday with the Class AAA sub-sectionals.

The event will be held at four locations:

Section 1-A at Kiski Area

Section 1-B at Penn-Trafford

Section 4-A at Canon-McMillan (on HSSN)

Section 4-A at Upper St. Clair

The top two qualifiers from each weight class advances to the Class AAA sectionals Saturday morning at Canon-McMillan.

The WPIAL Class AAA championships also will be Feb. 27 at Canon-McMillan and on HSSN.

The AAA Section 2 and 3 sub-sectionals are slated for Thursday.