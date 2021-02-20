What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 20, 2021: Mars, Highlands meet for section lead

Saturday, February 20, 2021 | 12:23 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Mihali Sfanos works against Knoch’s Ryan Lang on Dec. 11, 2020.

Last year, they played for a WPIAL boys basketball crown in two different classifications. One found a pot of gold at The Pete while the other settled for silver after a two-year championship run.

On Saturday, No. 3 Mars travels to No. 4 Highlands in a battle not only of top 5 teams, but also for sole possession of first place in Section 4-5A.

Mars is 9-1 in the section and 13-1 overall while Highlands checks in at 7-1 in the section and 11-3 overall.

The Fightin’ Planets’ only loss of the season was on Jan. 15 at home against Highlands, 52-51.

Sophomore Jimmy Kunst led the Golden Rams with 15 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 21 seconds left.

Senior Mihali Sfanos scored a game high 21-points for Mars, which has won six consecutive games since that loss.

Highlands ended a two-game skid with a victory over Indiana on Friday.

You can watch this 5A showdown Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. on HSSN.

Golden mats

After a busy week of sub-sectionals and sectionals, the WPIAL will crown champions Saturday evening at the conclusion of the Class AA championships.

The quarterfinals and semifinals matches are set for 2 p.m. with the consolation and championship finals at 5:30 p.m. at Canon-McMillan.

HSSN has video and audio coverage of both sessions of the event.

It could be a historic event for three district wrestlers.

Ian Oswalt of Burrell, Trent Schultheis of Freedom and Tyler Cymmerman of Derry can join the four-time WPIAL champions club with title runs on Saturday.

Sectionals conclude

After two nights of sub-sectional individual wrestling earlier this week, the WPIAL will set its championship field in Class AAA on Saturday morning with the district sectionals.

The AAA individual section tournaments will be held at four locations:

Section 1 at Kiski Area

Section 2 at Hempfield

Section 3 at North Allegheny

Section 4 at Canon-McMillan

The top two finishers from each weight class advance to the Class AAA championships next Saturday at Canon-McMillan.

HSSN will have video and audio broadcast coverage of the AAA Section 4 tournament starting at 9 a.m..