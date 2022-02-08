What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 7, 2022: Butler battling for playoff spot

Monday, February 7, 2022 | 7:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Raine Gratzmiller scores past Pine-Richland’s Nate Zavasky on Friday.

In the last three years, the Butler boys basketball team lost to Mt. Lebanon in the 6A finals in 2019, beat the Blue Devils to win district gold in 2020 and lost to eventual champion Upper St. Clair in the WPIAL semifinals last year.

Now the Golden Tornado are in a battle just to reach the postseason as the final week of section play begins.

On Tuesday, Butler concludes its Section 1-6A schedule with a visit from North Allegheny.

The Golden Tornado trail the Tigers by a half-game, but NA has already clinched a playoff berth, joining North Hills and Pine-Richland onto the Path to the Pete from Section 1.

Butler will clinch a playoff spot with a victory over North Allegheny.

However, if coach Matt Clement’s team falls, then Butler no longer control its own destiny and will become big Pine-Richland fans.

The fourth and final playoff spot would come down to Friday’s game between Seneca Valley and host Pine-Richland.

If Seneca Valley wins, the Raiders would be playoff bound and Butler would be out. If the Raiders lose on the road, then the Golden Tornado return to the 6A postseason as a dangerous dark horse.

Butler has won both games this season against North Allegheny, winning at home by six points and knocking off the Tigers at NA by seven points.

Fray for first in 5A

A top-four seed in the Class 5A playoffs could be at stake Tuesday when Mars hosts Highlands in a fight for first place in Section 4-5A.

The Fightin’ Planets are a perfect 9-0 in section play, one game ahead of the second-place Golden Rams.

Highlands’ lone loss in section play came at home against Mars last month, 73-62.

The Fightin’ Planets jumped out to a 23-13 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Zach Schlegel scored 21 points for Mars while Highlands was led by Jimmy Kunst’s 20 points.

A home win likely locks up a spot in the top three for Mars while a Highlands victory would make seeding the top half of 5A even tougher for the committee next week.

You can watch the game on Trib HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Other big boys games

There are five other big games around WPIAL boys basketball Tuesday that have first-place section title or fourth-place playoff spot ramifications:

• Seton LaSalle (8-0) is at Aliquippa (6-1), where the Quips try to return the favor and hold serve on their home court with first place in Section 2-3A up for grabs.

• Monessen (8-0) visiting Carmichaels (6-1) is the same as above as the Mighty Mikes try to avenge their only section loss and tie the Greyhounds for the top spot in Section 4-2A.

• Thomas Jefferson (3-5) travels to Ringgold (2-6) with fourth place in Section 1-5A up for grabs. A Jaguars win clinches a playoff berth and eliminates the Rams. A Ringgold win increases the chances the Rams finish tied for fourth and both would qualify.

• New Brighton (1-4) hosts Summit Academy (1-5) with the winner taking sole possession of fourth place in Section 2-3A. However, these two teams still have a makeup game at Summit Academy to play.

• Western Beaver (2-5) hits the road to take on Nazareth Prep (2-5) with the winner all by itself in fourth place in Section 1-A. However, both teams will still have two section games left after this meeting.